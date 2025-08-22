Moto3 star Ruché Moodley hopes to make up for lost time

Teenager has had to fight back bravely after suffering injuries twice this season.

South Africa’s Moto3 sensation Ruché Moodley hopes to make up for lost time in the rest of his rookie season after recently returning from his second injury layoff.

After a great start to the season, the teenager missed two races early in the season after fracturing his right arm at Jerez. Two races later his right shoulder was hurt badly in a crash at Mugello which forced him to sit out for another four races.

The Denssi Motorsport KTM rider, a product of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, made a solid comeback at the Austria Grand Prix last weekend. He finished 17th to just miss out on the points. And he is confident of being in the mix again this weekend at the Hungary MotoGP.

Ruché Moodley fit again

“The recovery was longer than a month as they couldn’t operate on it because it was quite an awkward injury. Now I’m physically a 100%, but I’ve lost a lot of time on the bike. It takes a bit of time to get the confidence back,” he told The Citizen Motoring during a video call arranged by Red Bull this week.

Moodley earned a point in his first race and went on to score points in three of his first four races. To put this in context, MotoGP star Brad Binder took eight races to score his first points in Moto3 and Moto2 rider Darryn Binder took 25.

“We see each other every race weekend and we always catch up when we do. Brad is very busy with all his MotoGP commitments and I see Darryn more,” said the 18-year-old Moodley.

ALSO READ: Who is Ruché Moodley? Meet South Africa’s new Moto3 sensation

“When I started racing on the road I would watch Darryn and Brad race every weekend, so they were an inspiration to me. They also have experience at the tracks that are new for me. Whenever we are at a new track, they always give me some advice.”

He’s not heavy, he’s my father

The biggest influence on Moodley’s career in ever-present in his own garage – his father Arushen. A former South African superbike champion, the proud dad has travelled the world over this year to be with his son. At times, he was also accompanied by Ruché’s Gqeberha-based mother and sister.

“He understands how tough things can be when it is not going well. To have someone by your side that can encourage you is a good thing,” added the teenager.

ALSO READ: Ruché Moodley hopes low-key return puts him in good stead

Two-wheeler Bok-All Black rivalry

Moodley says he gets along very well with his New Zealand team-mate Cormac Buchanan on the track, but that the gloves are off on it. And he plans to take the banter a tad further when the Kiwi turns 19 this weekend.

“I have already warned him to expect a Springbok jersey for his birthday,” he chuckles.

On a more serious note, Moodley will keep one eye on the future for the rest of the season as his original contract is only for this year.

“The best for me to go about it is just take it race for race and try get experience and build on my confidence,” he concluded.

Ruché Moodley in action during the Moto3 season. Picture: Denssi Motorsport/BOE

Binders brother on points hunt

The Binder brothers will also continue their points hunt in Hungary this weekend. Brad enjoyed a solid points haul in Austria to move up to 11th in the premier class championship. What would have pleased him is that the gap between the KTMs and title race leader Marc Marquez’s Ducati was a lot smaller than earlier in the season.

Darryn finished in the points for the second straight race at the Red Bull Ring. It was his second 15th place finish in three races.

The Balaton Park lights go out at 3pm on Saturday for the MotoGP sprint race. Sunday’s racing action starts at 11am (Moto3), followed by Moto2 (12.15pm) and MotoGP (2pm).

Win Ruché Moodley signed shirt

One lucky reader stands a chance to win a signed Red Bull T-shirt by Moto3 rider Ruché Moodley. To enter, SMS the word MOTO, plus your full name, date of birth and email address and suburb to 33521. T&Cs apply. The competition closes Sunday, 24 August 2025, at midnight.

By entering the competition, you agree to The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and the competition rules as published on citizen.co.za.