Sebastian Vettel tipped for F1 return as Hamilton’s replacement

Despite having retired from the sport two years ago, Vettel has expressed on numerous occasions to be missing life behind the wheel.

Vettel shortly after his last race for Aston Martin in Abu Dhabi two years ago. Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI (Photo by FLORENT GOODEN / DPPI / DPPI via AFP)

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has suggested he could return to Formula One following talks with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Short retirement?

Mercedes are in search of a new driver after Lewis Hamilton announced in February he was leaving the team for Ferrari following 11 years with the Silver Arrows.

Vettel won his four world championship titles with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013. He retired from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season after six years at Ferrari and two with Aston Martin.

Talks have happened

But he has now hinted at a return to Grand Prix racing following talks with Wolff and several other team bosses.

“I am speaking to Toto. I don’t know if that qualifies as Mercedes, but about other things,” Vettel told Sky Sports News on Wednesday.

“I’m talking to a lot of people because I know them, but not very specific. I mean obviously it does cross my mind, I do think about it, but it’s not the main thought,” Vettel added.

“I have three kids at home, it’s busy every day, so there’s a lot of other thoughts I have. There’s ideas that I have.

“Events that I’m planning going forwards, so I did speak to a lot of other team principals as well, and not only about racing. There’s thoughts, but nothing concrete at the minute.”

Vettel said he was taken aback by Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari after winning six world championships with the German marque.

“I was surprised, like I guess most of us were. But it is exciting. Obviously he’s looking for a new challenge and it will be different to see him in red, in a different colour.”

Welcomed back

Addressing the media ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, seven-time champion Hamilton said, “I think he would be an amazing option for the team”.

“A German driver, multi-world championship-winning driver, and someone who has got amazing values who can continue to take this team forward. I’d love it if he came back.”

Hamilton’s current teammate at Mercedes George Russell added, “Sebastian is a great person and he’s a four-time world champion,” said Russell.

“For sure his personality is missed on the grid and I think it’s important that we have the best 20 drivers in the world all competing for race wins and championships.”

