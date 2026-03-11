Wraps come off dramatically styled, all-electric Mercedes-Benz VLE

The replacement for the EQV has been confirmed for South Africa and will arrive in 2027.

Shown as a radical concept last year, Mercedes-Benz, on Tuesday evening (10 March), removed the wraps from the production VLE as its first dedicated electric passenger van.

Dedicated van base

Replacing the V-Class-based EQV, the VLE also debuts a new platform called VAN.EA, which has been designed specifically for it and no other Mercedes-Benz model.

Dimensionally, the 800-volt architecture measures 5 309 mm long, 2 000 mm wide and 1 943 mm. The standard wheelbase is 3 342 mm,

Arriving later is a long wheelbase version measuring 5 484 mm long and with a wheelbase of 3 517 mm.

As part of its new platform, the VLE comes with Benz’s latest Airmatic air suspension as standard, along with the rear axle steering system.

New styling direction

Billed as a “grand limousine” instead of a van, the VLE offers seating for eight and, besides the sealed grille, comes replete with an illuminated three-pointed star and what Mercedes-Benz calls a power dome bonnet.

At the rear, the vertical taillights are connected by a stripe that has been integrated into the roof spoiler.

Rear facia design sees the light clusters being connected by an LED strip integrated into the roof spoiler. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

As such, it forms an inverted U-pattern. The rear window meanwhile is slimmer than on the EQV, but still with designed in the U-shape.

Wheel sizes range from 19 to 22-inches, with buyers having a choice of four trim levels; base, AMG Line, AMG Line+ and Exclusive.

Futuristic interior

Inside, the cabin incorporates elements from the V-Class, but is largely unique to the VLE.

As standard, the Superscreen display comprises a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch MBUX infotainment system. A secondary option is a 14-inch display on the passenger’s side.

Interior is dominated by Benz’s latest Hyperscreen comprising two displays as standard, and an optional third on the passenger’s side. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

As well as a panoramic roof, ambient lighting and tri-zone climate control, four seating packages are provided, as are second row tables.

The second row can also fold and recline electrically, and bolstered heating, ventilation and massaging functions.

VLE can provide seating for up to eight. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

As part of the optional rear seat entertainment package, the VLE boasts a 31.8-inch drop-down display similar to the BMW 7 Series.

Also part of the setup is an eight-megapixel “business camera” and a 22-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system.

An optional extra is a six-seat layout. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Various console choices, with cooling and heated functions, are also available, as are dual sliding electric doors and the option of six seats.

Two wireless smartphone charging pads and a fragrance dispenser rounds the interior off.

EV power of two

On the propulsion front, the VLE will have two models; the single-motor VLE 300 and the dual-motor all-wheel drive VLE 400, arriving later in the year.

Powering both is a new 115-kWh battery pack, which produces 203 kW in the 300. The claimed range is 700 km.

For the VLE 400 4Matic, the inclusion of a second electric motor ups power to 300 kW. No claimed range has been provided. Mercedes-Benz does, however, claim a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.5 seconds.

In both instances, the VLE supports DC charging up to 300 kW, and can have 355 km of range after 15 minutes using the rapid charging system.

South Africa approved

Entering production later this year in Spain, the VLE has been approved for South Africa from 2027.

“The VLE represents a bold step into the future and sets a new benchmark for the electric era, “Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa Managing Director, Natasha Jardim, said.

“We look forward to introducing the VLE to our market, with launch details and specifications to be announced in 2027”.

