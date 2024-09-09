Hyundai Alcazar shows fully refreshed itself as India’s Grand Creta

For the moment, the facelift remains unconfirmed for South Africa

Revisions now see the Alcazar resemble the Exter rather than the Creta. Image: Hyundai India

Externally previewed at the end of August, Hyundai has disclosed full details of the heavily updated Alcazar known as the Grand Creta in South Africa.

Debuting just over eight months after the updated Creta, the Alcazar’s first mid-life revision comes three years after its market reveal as Hyundai’s most affordable three-row SUV with either six or seven seats.

A position it still holds in India and in pre-facelift guise, in South Africa, below the Santa Fe, the already seen exterior differences are prominent, while those of the interior have been equally as extensive both design-wise and from a specification standpoint.

New look

Stylistically inspired by the Creta as well as the incoming Exter small SUV, the Alcazar receives a new front bumper and skidplate, diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels on the flagship Signature trim grade, a squared-off chrome grille, a new bonnet and new roof rails.

The most prominent change though is the new LED headlights. While still adopting a split design, the upper diodes feature an H-motif connected by a full-width light bar above the Hyundai logo.

In contrast to the Creta’s E-shaped clusters, neither Alcazar’s light bar nor its top lights have been integrated with the grille as a result of the bumper’s design.

As with the front, the Alcazar’s rear facia has been completely redesigned. Image: Hyundai India

At the rear, the H-pattern design continues within the new LED light clusters, again connected by an LED bar running the width of the tailgate below a new chrome insert.

As with the front, the rear bumper has been redesigned to accommodate the chunkier imitation skidplate, while stacked reflectors feature on the flanks similar to the Exter.

A new tailgate and dual exhaust outlets on the Signature complete the exterior’s transformation, along with a rejigged colour palette comprising eight mono-tune hues; Atlas White, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Abyss Black, Robust Emerald, Fiery Red, Titan Grey Matte and the new Robust Emerald Matte.

Carried over the solitary dual-tone option pairing Atlas White with a black roof.

Inside

Not seen until now, the Alcazar’s interior incorporates the same changes as the Creta, namely the digital climate control panel below the central air vents, the dual 10.25-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster, and a model-specific two-tone leather blue-and-beige colour option.

Also new are the air vents integrated into the dashboard in front of the passenger and the storage shelf located below it.

Interior changes are identical to those of the facelift Creta. Image: Hyundai India

Depending on the trim level, of which four are offered – Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature -, notable specification items include no less than two wireless smartphone chargers, a panoramic sunroof, voice activation, ventilated and electric front seats and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

Available on six-seater models are middle-row ventilation, individual armrests and so-called power folding headrests, while other items comprise smartphone unlock and unlocking via the Hyundai app, push-button start and ambient lighting.

Again trim level depended, safety and driver assistance tech involves a tyre pressure monitor, six airbags, Hill Start Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Hill Descent Control, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, rain sense wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collison Warning, Driver Attention Alert, Collision Avoidance Assist, electronic stability control and Lane Keep Assist.

Still petrol or diesel

Underneath its bonnet, the Alcazar retains both the 1.5-litre turbodiesel and 1.5 T-GDI petrol engines, the latter introduced last year as a replacement for the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol powering the Grand Creta.

Connected to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, the oil burner develops 85kW/250Nm, while the petrol sends its 118kW/253Nm to the ground through either the manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

As with the Creta, the Alcazar remains front-wheel-drive, although new is a drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport, and a traction control mode with three settings of its own; Sand, Snow and Mud.

Not yet approved

Priced from Rs 1 499 000 (R319 297), the facelift Alcazar remains unconfirmed for South Africa in Grand Creta guise most likely as a result of the standard Creta now originating from the Cikarang facility in Indonesia rather than the Chennai Plant in India.

While this effectively rules the facelift Creta out for South Africa, the Indian sourcing of the Venue and the Exter could still se the Alcazar being offered locally under the Grand Creta moniker.

As mentioned though, nothing has been approved and will most likely only happen before year-end or in early 2025 if approved by Hyundai.

