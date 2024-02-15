Solar-powered charging network deal inked for South Africa

Worth a reported R1-billion, the various chargers will go on-line fully at the end of 2025.

Zero Carbon Charge (ZCC), a supplier of EV charging infrastructure in South Africa, has signed a R1-billion deal to introduce solar-powered electric vehicle super chargers in the country.

Comprising 480 kW liquid-cooled superchargers supplied by Magic Power and Greencore Energy Solutions, the 120 solar PV-powered charging systems, dubbed Zero Carbon Charge, are set to be fully operational in South Africa by the tail-end of 2025.

“The first batch of super chargers is expected to arrive in South Africa before July, which means that, pending regulatory approvals, we are on track to have our full network of 120 solar-powered charging facilities operational by September 2025,” Zero Carbon Charge Co-founder and Director, Joubert Roux, said.

Zero Carbon Charge has highlighted the importance of bolstering South Africa’s EV charging infrastructure as it states that the coal-fired grid will not be capable of meeting growing demand.

Savings

According to ZCC, over one year, a single EV charged by coal-fired electricity emits 5.3 metric tons of carbon emissions, whereas a traditional petrol vehicle emits 4.4 metric tonnes over the same period.

“Our analysis makes it clear that the only way to reduce demand on the grid and for South Africa to achieve its net-zero targets, the government must focus on the mass roll-out of EV off-grid charging stations that are powered by renewable energy,” Andries Malherbe, Co-Founder and Director of Zero Carbon Charge, added.

Where?

The 120 super chargers will be strategically placed 150 km apart on major highways and secondary routes.

Some of these locations include the Grass Valley on the N1, the Orchid farm stall on the N4, Dassiesfontein on the N2, and the Three Fountains resort on the N8.

