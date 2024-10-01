New vehicle sales remain in the red as offset in September drops

For a consecutive month, sales ended on a flat note, with exports registering one of the biggest falls of the year so far.

The Hyundai Exter has been one of biggest surprises of the month of sales in its first month of 453 units. Image: Hyundai

The downwards trajectory in the country’s new vehicle sales continued for a second consecutive month in September, albeit slightly better than the almost five percent drop in August.

Suzuki and Hyundai Exter surprise

Having seen its sales decrease to just over 2 500 units in August, the Toyota Hilux saw its figures for September increase to 2 942, but this time ahead of the 2 407 recorded by the Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

Dropping a notch to third, the Ford Ranger posted sales of 2 382, while the Toyota Corolla Cross jumped a position to fourth with 2 045 – the only other vehicle to breach the 2 000 mark.

Completing the top five, the Isuzu D-Max raked-in 1 592 signatures to finish ahead of the Hyundai Grand i10 that kept station in sixth place on 1 126 as the country’s best-selling non-locally produced vehicle.

In completing a still locally-made dominating top 10, the Toyota Fortuner amassed sales of 1 086 as the only other vehicle to post four figure digits.

Improving two positions to eighth place despite dipping below 1 000 units, the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro pipped the Volkswagen Polo with sales of 990 versus 948, with the Nissan Magnite completing the top 10 on 869.

Below, the Suzuki Fronx made for the biggest surprise by outscoring its Toyota Starlet Cross sibling on 850 versus 713 in a reversal of August.

The same also applied to the Baleno that recorded its biggest offset in recent month on 752, while the conventional Starlet managed 626.

Although launched late last month, the Hyundai Exter made for the biggest surprise by placing 22nd on 453, with other noteworthy performances being the facelift Volkswagen T-Cross’ 409 and the Omoda C5’s 325.

Month in detail

Despite the ongoing reductions in the fuel price and a first interest rate cut since the pandemic, the figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Naamsa) showed a decrease of 4.1% from 2023’s 45 970 to 44 081.

The various segments were, however, mixed with new passenger vehicle sales improving by two percent from 29 626 to 30 218, while light commercial vehicles went the other way by shedding a substantial 17.1% from 13 171 to 10 914.

Following the same pattern, medium-duty commercial vehicles improved by a scant 0.5% from 817 to 821 units, while heavy-duty commercials lost 18% to settle at 1 849 compared to 2023’s 2 163.

Taking the brunt of the month though was exports, which nosedived by 38.1% from 35 499 to 21 964.

Naamsa still positive

“Although the July 2024 market rally did not continue in August, the passenger car segment has shown a positive trend in recent months, boosted by rental sales, currency strength, and decreasing inflation,” Naamsa said in a statement.

“As the country anticipates further interest rate reductions, the costs of borrowing are expected to decline, which may stimulate economic activity, even though immediate improvements in vehicle affordability may be limited.

“Since the decline in new vehicle sales began in August 2023, expectations are rising that the new vehicle market could see improvement for the remainder of the year due to favourable economic conditions and the comparison to last year’s lower base levels”.

Top 10 brands

Out of the country’s 10 best-selling brands, the top three remained unchanged with Toyota’s 10 890 seeing it above Volkswagen’s 5 885 and Suzuki’s 5 023.

Helped in part by the Exter, Hyundai jumped a position to fourth on 2 841 at the expense of Ford’s 2 823.

While Isuzu kept its sixth place with sales of 1 960, Great Wall Motors (GWM) rose two positions to settle in seventh on 1 740.

In doing so, it leapfrogged arch Chinese rival Chery, whose 1 614, saw it drop a single place to eighth.

Completing the top 10 were alliance partners Renault and Nissan with respective figures of 1 426 and 1 425.

September top 50 best-selling cars

Toyota Hilux – 2 942 Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 407 Ford Ranger – 2 382 Toyota Corolla Cross – 2 045 Isuzu D-Max – 1 592 Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 126 Toyota Fortuner – 1 086 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 990 Volkswagen Polo – 948 Nissan Magnite – 869 Suzuki Fronx – 850 Toyota Vitz – 814 GWM Haval Jolion – 812 Mahindra Pik Up – 782 Renault Kwid – 776 Suzuki Baleno – 752 Suzuki Ertiga – 717 Toyota Starlet Cross – 713 Kia Sonet – 710 Toyota Starlet – 626 Suzuki Swift – 539 Hyundai Exter – 453 Nissan Navara – 451 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 450 Toyota Urban Cruiser – 441 Toyota HiAce – 423 Toyota Corolla Quest – 416 Suzuki Ciaz – 410 Volkswagen T-Cross – 409 Suzuki DZire – 399 GWM Haval H6 – 387 Hyundai Venue – 381 Renault Kiger – 356 GWM P-Series – 350 Omoda C5 – 328 Suzuki S-Presso – 325 Volkswagen Amarok – 325 Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 310 Hyundai i20 – 303 Toyota Rumion – 298 Volkswagen Transporter – 298 Suzuki Jimny – 266 Renault Triber – 265 Volkswagen Tiguan – 256 Kia Pegas – 231 Suzuki Grand Vitara – 217 Suzuki Eeco – 215 BMW X1 – 211 Ford Territory – 208 Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 187

