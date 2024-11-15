Wakanda vs Kyalami: The battle to host F1 Grand Prix hits high revs

Wakanda Smart City F1 bid director MK Malefane has written to F1 and the FIA for Wakanda Smart City to host the South African F1 Grand Prix

The race to host a Formula One Grand Prix has hit high revs on the back of Minister of Sports Art and Culture Gayton McKenzie’s meeting with F1 and FIA leaders in Baku.

The roar of engines will surely delight South African F1 fans who have been begging for the high-octane sport to return to the country.

Bid process

While Kyalami has been proposed as a possible Grand Prix circuit to host an F1 race, Wakanda Smart City in the Eastern Cape wants to be on the grid.

It has insisted on a free and fair parliamentary bid process to determine who crosses the line to host a future race.

Wakanda Smart City bid director MK Malefane said they are still awaiting feedback from government.

“We have been left with little option but to go directly to Formula 1 and the FIA with our concerns.

“We believe that our Smart City Development with centrepiece Grand Prix Circuit ticks all the right Formula 1 boxes and that we deserve an opportunity to present our Formula 1 bid in an open and transparent manner.”

ALSO READ: F1 is coming home: SA likely to host Grand Prix at Kyalami by 2027

Gayton McKenzie

Malefane claims that despite several representations to government and the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture, they have not yet had the “courtesy of a response.”

“South African law requires any project requiring government involvement or financial support, to be open to a legitimate bidding process before awarding any party the rights to run any such project. Yet still we are out in the cold in spite of the brilliant prospect of the Wakanda City South African Grand Prix.”

Malefane said all they want is an opportunity to present their case to government, which should then work through all the bids including theirs before submitting the best to Formula 1 and the FIA as an official South African Formula 1 Grand Prix bid.

“We believe that we are in a very strong position and that our bid offers South Africa, Formula 1, and the FIA a brilliant new opportunity to host a Grand Prix on a stunning new circuit as part of the most exciting urban development Africa has ever seen.”

Wakanda wants F1

Malefane said the Wakanda City South African Grand Prix bid is the centerpiece of the future smart city in the Eastern Cape.

“Styled on the likes of Dubai, Singapore and Monaco, Wakanda will be developed on an idyllic 20,000 hectare beachfront site near Sunday’s River.

“It will comprise Ferrari and Safari-themed parks, Hollywood and Disney-type movie studios and a marina lagoon resort in typical African style.

“It will be home to Formula 1 and the Grand Prix, as much as it will be a hub of local South African motor racing.

ALSO READ: ‘F1 is definitely coming to SA,’ says Gayton McKenzie [VIDEO]

FIA intervention

Malefane has also written to the President and CEO of F1 Stefano Domenicali in order to seek and obtain clarity on the sports minister’s announcement of FIA and F1 commitment to him for Kyalami to host a F1 Grand Prix.

“We believe that the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit cannot tick all of the Formula 1 boxes and thus cannot automatically qualify.

“We are however confident that Wakanda City will satisfy every Formula 1 and FIA need better than any other competing South African bidder.

“As such, the Wakanda City Grand Prix Circuit hereby officially petitions both Formula 1 and the FIA to consider our bid for the African Formula 1 Grand Prix,” Malefane said

FIA Director of Race Promotion Louise Young said they have received several bids to host a F1 Grand Prix.

“We have been approached by multiple groups interested in securing the rights to host Formula 1 in South Africa.

“While we are pleased to have so much interest and despite recent press commentary, we are yet to formalise any arrangement for Formula 1 to return to South Africa.

“You are free to make any proposal to us that you wish regarding an event in South Africa; however, given the scale and complexity of a Formula 1 Grand Prix event, to give your bid the maximum chance of success, we believe that a partnership with the South African government is both desirable and necessary. If you can secure government support for the project, we look forward to hearing from you,” Young said.

Eastern Cape corruption

The Eastern Cape is of course the spiritual home of the South African Grand Prix.

The first races were in East London, where organizers delivered some incredible events from the first 1934 GP to the 1966 race.

However, a 2022 Corruption Watch article painted a grim picture of crime in the Eastern Cape.

“In the 10 years of its existence, Corruption Watch has worked on scores of corruption reports coming from the Eastern Cape. Mismanagement and corruption are virtually the order of the day, and there seems to be no end to the shenanigans

“The nature of non-response to queries related to corruption and implication of public officials in the EC leaves the question of whether the poverty-stricken province is willing to dig itself out of this colossal hole.

“Poor financial management means that citizens are denied critical services that can help sustain and improve their lives, but for now, that is merely business as usual in the Eastern Cape,” Corruption Watch said.

ALSO READ: No MOU or agreement yet for SA to host F1 Grand Prix at Kyalami

Kyalami ready

While Malefane is not happy with McKenzie and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s visits to Kyalami and meeting with Apex, an award-winning motorsport engineering consultancy responsible for the design and delivery of some of the world’s best racetracks, the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit is an established venue already hosting FIA Grade 2 events.

In October the circuit owner Tobie Venter and his management team committed to R177 million worth of improvements to the facilities, including track upgrades, to bring the venue into FIA Grade 1 territory.

Venter told a media contingent with The Citizen present at South Africa’s premier racing circuit that they will now prepare a presentation of the planned upgrades, including possible funders and a time frame that will be tabled during a FIA meeting for approval in the new year.

“Kyalami has been deemed 90% ready for an F1 race. As things stand, we could host Formula 1 by as early as 2027 or 2028.”

ALSO READ: Wanna be an F1 driver? David Coulthard explains how [VIDEO]