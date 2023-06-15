Worth a shot? Five sports cars now on-sale for less than R1m

By Ryan De Villiers

Being specifically designed and engineered for high-performance capabilities, rather than merely serving as an incremental step up from regular road cars, sports cars serve as the epitome of motoring for enthusiasts.

Coming in all shapes and sizes with varying prices – this list will focus exclusively on two-door coupes, which exemplify the essence of a sports car which can be purchased for under a million.

ALSO READ: Top 5 hot hatches: Fierce competition awaits Toyota GR Corolla

Here are some of the best value-for-money sports cars available on Car Magazine’s website.

2008 – Aston Martin V8 Vantage – R649 990

For the British sports car enthusiasts! This offshoot of the Vantage nameplate stands to commemorate the firm’s achievements at the Nürburgring which means this model is endowed with a dollop of power, several changes to the body, and an exclusive interior design.

Original 21st century V8 Vantage has a lot going for it. Image: Aston Martin.

This sultry two-seater is powered by a 4.3-litre V8 engine. Although the initial output was 283kW/420Nm, the actual number may have decreased over the years.

The V8 is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission controlled via paddle shifters. The Vantage strikes an exquisite balance between a daily driver and a rear-wheel-drive sports car. This particular example has covered 56 600km and features a well-maintained interior.

2007 – Audi R8 4.2 R-Tronic – R749 900

A mid-engine supercar for under a million rand? There are actually quite a few and in the corner of Audi is the R8.

This German foray into the world of high performance epitomises the concept of an “everyday supercar” and is destined to become a future collector’s car.

Four Rings first supercar has become desirable, especially the V8. Image: Audi

This particular example is powered by the 4.2-litre V8 engine, which provides the all-wheel-drive supercar with 309kW/430Nm. The engine is mated to the six-speed R-tronic automatic transmission. The car has accumulated 60 000km on the odometer.

2011 – BMW M3 – R759 990

Despite the nameplate being synonymous with six cylinders, the E92 M3 serves as a testament to the German brand’s ability to create its own shouty muscle car.

E92 M3 is likely to be the final generation to have a V8 engine. Image: BMW

This particular M3 is considered one of the greatest driver-focused cars ever produced by BMW. The car is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre V8 engine, known for its 8 400rpm redline.

With outputs of 309kW/400Nm, this example comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The odometer reads 45 000km making the 12-year-old model relatively low mileage.

2010 – Nissan GT-R – R899 900

Older, unmodified sports cars of this calibre are rare. The GT-R, a successor to the iconic Skyline GT-R34 represents the longest-running iteration of the GT-R badge, having undergone several facelifts during its nearly 15-year lifespan.

Earliest example of the GT-R has now became a rare sight. Image: Nissan

Offered in the Premium spec, this early versions comes equipped with 20-inch forged wheels wrapped in Toyo tires and features the Ecutek software engine management system. The reason for the relatively cheap price is that it is shy of 100 000km on the odometer.

2001 – Porsche 911 Turbo – R789 995

Porsche is synonymous with the term “sports car“, especially the 911 line-up. The 911 Turbo, introduced in 2001, marked the end of Porsche’s non-turbocharged platforms.

996 generation 911 has become an icon. Image: Porsche

Available on Car Magazine’s listing site is a 2001 Porsche 911 Turbo with 112 000km on the odometer, priced below 800k.

It is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.6-litre flat-six engine, delivering 309kW/560Nm. Additionally, this all-wheel-drive coupe is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission.

Article first appeared on carmag.co.za.