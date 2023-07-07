Mixed Reactions as Dj Maphorisa allegedly confiscates the cars he bought for Thuli Phongolo

By Lineo Lesemane

Netizens are poking fun at Thuli Phongolo after her estranged boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa, allegedly confiscated the cars he bought for her.

According to Zimoja, Maphorisa sent someone to fetch his Mercedes G-Wagon and Porsche from Thuli.

“To respect the court and bail conditions, Maphorisa chose to send someone to repossess those cars,” a source said, as quoted by the publication.

In May this year, Thuli laid an assault charge against Maphorisa, but later dropped the charges. Their joint statement highlighted that the matter received mixed public attention, causing a great deal of emotional stress on them.

“It is on this basis that the parties have since elected to resolve this matter privately through their respective management and legal teams. Consequently, Phongolo has since withdrawn the charges laid against Sekowe at the Saps, Sandton station.”

However, News24 reports that due to the increase in gender-based violence, the NPA did not accept withdrawal statements.

“If she satisfies the NPA, then they will drop the charges. If not, the matter continues, and they call her to testify. If she doesn’t want to testify, she’ll be issued a subpoena and forced to testify,” legal expert, Ulrich Roux, told the publication.

Maphorisa appeared in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court this Wednesday, and his case has been postponed to next week Wednesday, 12 July.

Social media reactions

Netizens are having a field day on Twitter, reacting to Thuli and Maphorisa’s car confiscation claims. Here are a few reactions.

Thuli Phongolo tomorrow after Maphorisa took all his cars 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iLtkBYN2BT— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) July 6, 2023

I’m not saying it’s right for Maphorisa to take his cars back from Thuli P. All I’m saying is , at my workplace when you resign or retire they take back their laptops and tools 🤦🏾‍♀️— Perseverance Maremeni (@madam___speaker) July 7, 2023

You guys forget Thuli isn't just a Mbali from ekasi she also works she can afford some of these things https://t.co/SBdbj2zMJ3— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) July 6, 2023

The pair has not responded to the cars confiscation allegations. Their last public statement about their ongoing assault case was when they announced a private resolution.

“Being public figures, it is unavoidable that the public, media, and their respective commercial partners all have an interest in this matter.

“It is the desire of both parties to return to their respective fields of work following the now concluded private resolution of this matter. Neither of the parties have any intention to allow this private matter to impact their respective, or the other party’s brand and professional interests,” their joint statement reads.

