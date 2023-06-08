Competition infused Audi Q7 S line pricing uncovered

By Charl Bosch

With spy shots of the second generation Audi Q7 about to receive its second mid-life continuing to do the rounds on online platforms ahead of its unveiling later this year, pricing has been unearthed for the sporty Competition Plus unveiled in Europe last year.

Outside

Potentially the swansong update for the Q7 that benefited from its original revision in 2019, the tweaks go further than just the exterior and interior as Audi South Africa has also renamed the newcomer from Competition Plus to S line Competition.

Based on the specifications from the model available in Europe, the S line Competition comes standard with the otherwise optional black and carbon exteriors packages, a panoramic sunroof and standard 21-inch or optional 22-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels.

Competition has been equipped with the black and carbon exterior packages as standard. Image: Audi

According to cars.co.za citing duoporta.com, the Competition further receives the Matrix LED headlights as standard, along with a S logo puddle lamps animation projected onto the ground.

Inside

Inside, the unique touches comprise the expanded ambient lighting package, S line interior, piano key black inserts, carbon fibre detailing on the gear lever and dashboard and centre console, the S seats trimmed in black Valcona leather, red seatbelts and red stitch works on the doors, seats, steering wheel and dash.

Small interior uptakes immediately noticeable. Image: Audi

Standard specification is unchanged from the standard Q7 S line, meaning the presence of the Audi Drive Select system, the 10.1-inch MMI Navigation Plus infotainment display, quad-zone climate control, electric front seats, the 8.6-inch climate control display, electric tailgate, adaptive air suspension and the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

S seats are trimmed in Valcona leather and feature red stitching. Image: Audi

Expect options to consist of heated front seats, Head-Up Display, Night Vision, Park Assist, the Audi Phone Box and the 19-speaker 3D 730-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system.

No changes up front

Up front, the method of propulsion remains unchanged with outputs of 183kW/600Nm from the 3.0 TDI V6, delivered to all four wheels through an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Claimed fuel consumption is eight-litres per 100 km, the top speed 225 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds.

Price

Priced at R1 663 100, a R78 300 premium over the regular S line, the Q7 S line Competition’s sticker includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance as standard.

