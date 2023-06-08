Get ready: New Mitsubishi Triton showing its real self in July

By Charl Bosch

The model that will spearhead the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s next generation of bakkie, a newly uncovered report from Thailand has claimed that Mitsubishi will debut the all-new Triton on the 26th of next month.

Important model

First shown as the XRT Concept at the Bangkok International Motor Show in March, the eventual production Triton, which will again be known as the L200 in certain markets, will premiere Mitsubishi’s latest Dynamic Shield styling language in addition to a brand-new platform Nissan will use for the new Navara as part of the “leader-follower” strategy announced in 2020.

One of the six new models Mitsubishi will roll-out this year as part of its bigger 16 model Challenge 2025 product strategy, the Triton’s unveiling will more than likely follow that of the Colt that returns after a six-year hiatus as a rebadged version of the facelift Renault Clio.

As evident by the depictions of the XRT, the market approved Triton will feature slim LED headlights, a prominent rectangular grille with vertical slats and taillights similar in appearance to that of the new Volkswagen Amarok.

Depending on the market, the Triton will also get the majority of the XRT’s displayed accessories as part of the RalliArt accessory division.

In confirming the launch date, Thailand’s headlightmag.com reports alleges bodystyles will be offered; a single cab, double cab and returning after last being offered on the previous generation, a cab-and-half expected to revive the much loved ClubCab moniker.

Prevailing as an uncertainty is the Triton’s interior Mitsubishi has so far not referenced or even teased in the slightest.

Upgraded engine, new gearbox

Equally unknown is the choice of powertrains, though speculation has alleged that the current Triton’s 2.4-litre 4N15 turbodiesel engine will be upgraded and become the 4N16 that debuted last year in Japan as an option on the Nissan NV350 van.

Unlike in the Nissan model where it produces less than 100 kW, the new mill is expected will be revised to potentially produce more than the 133kW/430Nm made by the 4N15 that also features underneath the bonnet of the Pajero Sport.

Camouflage disguise fails the hide the XRT as being bigger than the current Triton. Image: Mitsubishi

A further new addition is the automatic transmission that will sport seven ratios as opposed to the current six. The existing six-speed manual is, however, likely to be carried over.

“We have performed rigorous endurance tests around the world while also incorporating the know-how gained from rally activities,” Mitsubishi President and CEO Takao Kato said of the Triton back in March.

Almost guaranteed

Locally, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has remained mum on disclosing any details, although expectations are it will become a reality before the end of 2023.

