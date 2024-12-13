Sticker put on first ever electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Originally supposed to the called EQG, the G580 will sit atop the local G-Class range, but with a comparatively small price premium over the combustion engine AMG G63.

Having disclosed pricing of the revised AMG G63 last month, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has now done to the same with the first all-electric G-Class, the G580 by EQ Technology.

New range-topper

Originally supposed to the called EGQ, but renamed at its world premiere in April in response to the EQ brand’s imminent demise, the G580 will make its market debut in the first quarter of 2025 as the second of an eventual three-model G-Class line-up.

Priced marginally above the G63 with a sticker of R4 647 456 versus R4 630 600, the G580 becomes the torquiest G-Class in the nameplate’s storied 45-year history with the quad-motor electric setup producing 432kW/1 164Nm.

Powered by a 116-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the G580’s amount of twist will see it get from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 180 km/h despite weighing 3 050 kg.

Buyers will have a choice of either the spare wheel cover, or a storage box housing the various charging cables. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Supporting DC charging up to 200 kW, the claimed all-electric range is pegged a 473 km with a reported 170 km being available after 15 minutes.

Although fitted as standard with an 11 kW on-board charger, using the latter will require a waiting time of 32 minutes from 10-80%.

The EV differences

Compared to the standard G-Class South Africa will get in G450d guise as the replacement for the G400d, the G580’s visual differences consist of a sealed grille with an optional illuminated outer surround, LED puddle lamps displaying a G animation, and gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels designed to aid aerodynamics.

In addition, the bonnet, which now hides a storage hold, has been raised, the A-pillars made specifically for the G580 and the spare wheel cover replaced, as an option, by a storage box that houses the charging cables and toolkit.

Bar EV specific graphics and readouts, the G580’s interior differs little from the standard G-Class. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Underneath, the G580 retains the body-on-frame platform, independent front and double wishbone rear suspension, but takes leave of the trademark three locking differentials as a result of the electric motors.

A reinforced chassis, adaptive dampers, electro-mechanical power steering system and new rear axle completes the mechanical changes, along with the inclusion of the 360-degree G Turn function.

Inside, the changes from the G450d and by extension the AMG G63 are limited to colours and materials, as well as EV specific graphics and readouts within the dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and MBUX infotainment system.

