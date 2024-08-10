PODCAST: Toyota Starlet Cross is going to sell like hot cakes

Slotting in below the Urban Cruiser, Toyota Starlet Cross is brand's cheapest crossover/SUV.

Toyota hit the ground running in the hotly-contested compact SUV/crossover segment last month. Having not even been on sale for the whole month, the Japanese carmaker sold 590 units of the new Toyota Starlet Cross in July.

Watch podcast video

In this week’s edition of the Pitstop podcast, we discuss the Cross’ instant success. And predict that sales will continue to soar going forward.

The Toyota Starlet Cross is the crossover/SUV version of the Starlet hatchback. It slots in below the Urban Cruiser as the smallest SUV in the Toyota stable.

ALSO READ: Wait no more: Toyota stickers eagerly awaited new Starlet Cross

It is offered in a choice of two trim levels, the Xs and the Xr, each available in either five-speed manual or four-speed automatic. The range kicks off at a very attractive price of R299 900.

The Toyota Starlet Cross utilises the same powertrain as its hatch sibling. The tried and trusted naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine sends 77kW of power and 132Nm of torque to the front wheels.

Suzuki Fronx connection

The car is the latest offering from Toyota from its strategic alliance with fellow Japanese manufacturer Suzuki. It is built in India alongside the Suzuki Fronx.

Xs models comes standard with a 7-inch infotainment system, three USB chargers, cruise control, tilting leather multi-function steering wheel and four speakers.

Flagship XR derivates come with a 9-inch infotainment system, tilting and telescopic steering wheel, electrochromic rearview mirror, colour multi-information display, wireless charger, driver seat height adjustment, push start and smart entry, head-up display and a 360-degree panoramic view monitor reverse camera.

Standard safety specification includes Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, ABS with EBD. The Xs features two airbags and Xr derivatives six.

Toyota Starlet Cross rides higher

In terms of dimensions, the Toyota Starlet Cross features a ground clearance of 170mm. This is 20mm higher than the Starlet.

It is 3 995mm long, making it 370mm shorter than the Toyota Urban Cruiser. At 210mm, the Urban Cruiser’s ground clearance is also 40mm higher than the Starlet Cross.