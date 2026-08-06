What to expect: Tata Osprey touchdown time for South Africa confirmed

India's best-selling new vehicle of 2025 will arrive in South Africa next month, according to a newly uncovered teaser clip.

Approved for South Africa in January and then teased under a new name in June, Tata Motors South Africa has now confirmed September as the launch month for the new Osprey.

First of two new models

One of two models set for unveiling this year, the other being the equally new Sierra SUV, the Osprey will be positioned between the Punch and Curvv as the South African version of what is known as the Nexon at home.

India’s current best-selling new vehicle, with sales last year of 200 000 units, the Osprey arrives on the back having received its second facelift three years ago as the Nexon version has been on-sale in its home market since 2017.

Confirmed spec

In a single post on the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle South Africa Facebook page, a running blurred image of the Osprey is shown, confirming certain features.

A panoramic sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, six airbags and the 10.25-inch infotainment system are mentioned.

Dimensions

While likely to be included based on the eventual trim level, what is expected is the same 382-litre boot as the Nexon and the claimed 208mm of ground clearance.

In terms of dimesons, the Osprey is as follows:

Length : 3 995mm;

: 3 995mm; Wheelbase : 2 498mm;

: 2 498mm; Height : 1 620mm;

: 1 620mm; Width: 1 804mm

Only petrol power likely

Although powered by a selection of petrol, diesel and compressed natural gas engines in India, the Osprey, for South Africa, is likely to follow the same route as the Curvv and only offer the petrol engine.

It will, therefore, mean outputs of 88kW/170Nm from the 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder Revotron unit, with the only transmission shown in the teaser being the seven-speed dual-clutch.

Price?

Priced from the equivalent of just under R130 000 in India, the Osprey, which is built at Tata’s Pune plant, is estimated to have a starting price around the R340 000 mark based on the flagship Punch’s R339 900 and the entry-level Curvv’s R349 900.

For the moment, though, this is purely speculative and could well change once the local launch takes place next month.