Title-chasing Piastri takes pole for Qatar Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri grabbed pole position for the penultimate race of the Formula One season when he edged team-mate and title rival Lando Norris as time expired in Saturday’s qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix.

Piastri had cut Norris’s lead in the championship to 22 points by winning the sprint race earlier in the day.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the only other driver who could win the title, qualified third. The defending champion is 25 points behind Norris.

George Russell was fourth in a Mercedes.

Norris took an early grip on the final qualifying session, which was then interrupted after Carlos Sainz came out of the pits with plastic wrapping around one of the tyres on his Williams and it peeled off on a corner.

At the re-start, the drivers had enough time for a flying lap, but Norris abandoned after starting badly.

“I just had a bit of understeer and was going to go off so I had to abort,” said Norris. “Which was a shame, but it’s the way that it is.”

Piastri made the most of his opening.

“That was mega,” the Australian shouted into his radio.

The fastest qualifier has won all three previous Qatar Grand Prix, although in 2024, Max Verstappen incurred a penalty in Q3, was demoted to second on the grid but won anyway.

Norris said he believed he had a chance.

“You never know. The first couple of laps are always opportunities for everyone but after there I think it’s probably going to be pretty straightforward for everyone too,” he said.

Piastri, who needs to finish ahead of Norris to take the title race to the wire, said he was looking forward to it.

“It will be a tough race. Hard work but incredibly fun,” he said.

Earlier, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton continued to struggle, posting the 18th fastest time in his Ferrari in the 20-car first qualifying session and failing to advance. It was his fifth straight early exit in qualifying.