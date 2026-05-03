Sport

Home » Sport

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli wins Miami Grand Prix

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

3 May 2026

09:01 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The race's start time was brought forward by three hours due to the threat of heavy rainstorms, but it took place in largely hot and humid, overcast conditions.

Mercedes’ Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates after winning the 2026 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 3, 2026. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli won the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, fending off a dogged challenge by reigning world champion Lando Norris, whose McLaren finished second.

The 19-year-old Italian’s third straight win extends his lead at the top of this year’s Formula One world championship, while Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri rounded off the podium in Florida.

Mercedes’ George Russell came fourth, followed by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Antonelli began the race in pole position, but was immediately overtaken by Leclerc.

A chaotic start also saw Verstappen’s car spin 360 degrees in the middle of the track, and Pierre Gasly’s Alpine flipped upside-down while overtaking Liam Lawson.

But after several laps with a safety car, the leaders pitted and Antonelli regained the lead, which he successfully defended for the remainder of the race.

The race’s start time was brought forward by three hours due to the threat of heavy rainstorms, but it took place in largely hot and humid, overcast conditions.

It was the first Formula One race after an enforced five-week hiatus, due to the conflict in the Middle East, which several teams exploited with upgrade packages on their cars.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Formula 1 (F1)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Police probe intimidation complaint as Adams accuses PKTT of home raid [VIDEO]
Weather WARNING: Cut‑off low sparks severe weather alert across parts of SA
South Africa Ramaphosa appoints Tembeka Ngcukaitobi as Acting Justice of Constitutional Court
News Missing Vosloorus businessman Mazwi Kubheka found alive
Politics Polokwane political shake‑up as ANC, EFF leaders defect to ActionSA ahead of elections

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News