Adrian Newey appointed Aston Martin F1’s new team principal

Newey departed his role as technical head of Red Bull last year.

Formula One technical guru Adrian Newey will become Aston Martin’s team principal in 2026.

Newey committed his long-term future to Aston Martin in September 2024 after his departure from Red Bull sparked a bidding war for his services.

But despite being widely considered the greatest technical mastermind of his generation, Newey is reported to have clashed with current Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell over the direction of the team and its car design during a disappointing season.

After speculation linked former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner with the Silverstone-based team, Aston Martin announced a major reshuffle on Wednesday.

Newey will take charge of trackside operations next season, while Cowell has been given a new role as chief strategy officer to focus on the team’s engine partnership with Honda.

“Over the last nine months, I have seen great individual talent within our team,” said Newey, who joined Aston Martin as managing technical partner in March.

“I’m looking forward to taking on this additional role as we put ourselves in the best possible position to compete in 2026.”

Self-speaking CV

Newey has played a significant role in 13 drivers’ world championships and a dozen constructors’ titles with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull but has never previously held the role of team principal.

“Both of these changes will ensure the team is best placed to play to their collective strengths,” said Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Aston Martin are currently eighth in the constructors’ standings with two races to go this season.

