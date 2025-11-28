Motoring

Home » Motoring

Adrian Newey appointed Aston Martin F1’s new team principal

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

28 November 2025

01:19 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Newey departed his role as technical head of Red Bull last year.

Adrian Newey appointed Aston Martin's new F1 team boss

Adrian Newey will assume the position of Aston Martin’s F1 team principle from 2026. Photo Javier Jimenez / DPPI (Photo by Javier Jimenez / DPPI via AFP)

Formula One technical guru Adrian Newey will become Aston Martin’s team principal in 2026.

From tech head…

Newey committed his long-term future to Aston Martin in September 2024 after his departure from Red Bull sparked a bidding war for his services.

But despite being widely considered the greatest technical mastermind of his generation, Newey is reported to have clashed with current Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell over the direction of the team and its car design during a disappointing season.

After speculation linked former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner with the Silverstone-based team, Aston Martin announced a major reshuffle on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Legendary F1 design guru Adrian Newey joins Aston Martin [VIDEO]

Newey will take charge of trackside operations next season, while Cowell has been given a new role as chief strategy officer to focus on the team’s engine partnership with Honda.

“Over the last nine months, I have seen great individual talent within our team,” said Newey, who joined Aston Martin as managing technical partner in March.

“I’m looking forward to taking on this additional role as we put ourselves in the best possible position to compete in 2026.”

Self-speaking CV

Newey has played a significant role in 13 drivers’ world championships and a dozen constructors’ titles with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull but has never previously held the role of team principal.

“Both of these changes will ensure the team is best placed to play to their collective strengths,” said Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll.

RELATED ARTICLES

Aston Martin are currently eighth in the constructors’ standings with two races to go this season.

NOW READ: Confirmed: Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull in early 2025

Read more on these topics

Formula 1 (F1) Motoring News Motorsport

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Will Donald Trump grant SA visas to attend G20 Summit in US? Mashatile explains [VIDEO]
Weather Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend
Politics Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?
News Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates
News ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships