Toyota Agya replacement tipped for 2023 reveal with boosted three-cylinder

Although unveiled towards the end of 2020 as the replacement for the Aygo in South Africa, a new report from Indonesia has alleged that Toyota will be introducing the successor for the Agya as early as March next year.

A rebadged version of sister brand Daihatsu’s Ayla, and also known in select Asian markets as the Toyota Wigo, the Agya, which debuted in 2012, is set to receive a complete overhaul as part of Indonesia’s Low Cost Green Car initiative tabled back in 2013.

According to paultan.org via otodriver.com, the Agya, and potentially also the Ayla, will move to Daihatsu’s new DNGA platform used by the Raize/Rocky and Avanza/Xenia, but with an unexpected surprise underneath the bonnet.

Unlike the current model that makes do with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine outputting 49kW/89Nm, the report claims the next generation will eschew the mentioned three-pot for the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol used in the Raize and Rocky.

In both models, the unit delivers 72kW/140Nm to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox, or Daihatsu’s take on Toyota’s DirectShift CVT called D-CVT.

The second option is set to come in the form of the carryover normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol, which will be revised to produce an unchanged 65 kW of power, but 112 Nm of torque instead of the current 108 Nm output.

While not confirmed, the free-breathing four-cylinder is likely to feature the same transmission options as the turbo. Not expected though is a hybrid version both the Raize and Rocky can be specified in.

For now, little else about the Agya’s successor is known, but expect Toyota to make an announcement either towards the end of this year or after the anticipated launch in 2023 on whether the nameplate will continue in South Africa for a second generation.