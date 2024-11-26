Rumours become real: Toyota officially confirms Celica’s return

Set to be powered by the firm's new 2.0-litre turbo engine, an exact date of reveal remains unknown, though provided comments suggest a debut of some sorts as early as 2025.

Final generation to have pop-up headlights also became the first and only time the Celica would win the World Rally Championship in the hands of Didier Auriol in 1994. Picture: favcars.com

Discovered in a trademark submission in the United States seven years ago, Toyota’s vice president has let slip that the iconic Celica moniker will be returning before the end of the decade.

Long wait

Indirectly replaced by the GR86 in 2012, six years after its own production run ended after seven generations and 36 years, the Celica has been a topic of much speculation since the uncovering of the mentioned trademark application by Car and Driver.

ALSO READ: Back on? Toyota files second application for Celica name

Months before, Toyota Gazoo Racing’s then boss, Tetsuya Tada – who masterminded the Supra’s return in 2019 – was quoted by Britain’s Evo Magazine as saying on the sidelines of the Geneva Motor Show, that it will be reviving the “three brothers as soon as possible” in reference to the MR2, Celica and Supra.

Where it started. First-generation Celica lasted from 1970 to 1977. Image: favcars.com

With reports continuing to swirl of the MR2 possibly being reinvited as a front-engine sports coupe derived from the Concept Sports EV shown as part of Toyota’s 16 model electric vehicle roll-out three years, the return of the Celica seemingly appears all but certain despite no further details being known.

‘We’re doing the Celica’

This, after Toyota Charmain Akio Toyoda, was asked directly by Best Car Magazine – known for speculative articles often requiring a pinch of salt – at the concluding round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Japan this past weekend about the likelihood of the Celica.

Second generation lasted from 1977 to 1981 and was briefly merged with the Supra. Picture: favcars.com

“I can’t answer that, but there’s an executive there, so I’ll ask him,” Toyoda said, before redirecting the question to Yuki Nakajima.

Nakajima then proceeded to state, “To be honest, there is no sign of it right now. However, there are many people within the company who are eagerly awaiting the Celica. So, I’m not sure if it’s okay to say this in a public forum, but we’re doing the Celica”.

Third generation Celica was the last to have rear-wheel-drive, but the first to offer turbocharging. Picture: favcars.com

He went on to add that, “[Toyota] haven’t said when it will be released, so it could be next year”.

Relation with GR86

The supposed approval was subsequently backed up about the future of the GR86 and whether a third generation will be produced powered by the same G16E-GTS three-cylinder 1.6-litre turbocharged engine as the GR Yaris and GR Corolla.

Aerodynamically shaped Celica debuted in 1985 and lasted until 1989 as a cult icon in addition to premiering the iconic four-wheel-drive GT-Four denominator. Picture: favcars.com

Seemingly confirming development as already having started, current Toyota GR factory Super Formula and Super GT driver, Kazuya Oshima, said, “We’re currently working on a lot of things (regarding the next generation GR86), mainly on the circuit”.

Return to turbo four-cylinder

While no further details about either model were provided, speculation has alleged that while the GR86 will join the GR Yaris and GR Corolla in downsizing to the 1.6-litre three-cylinder mill, the Celica will make use of the new 2.0-litre engine unveiled in May as part of a joint venture with Mazda and Subaru.

Revealed in May, Toyota’s new co-developed engine with Mazda and Subaru will have two displacements, the depicted example being the 1.5 that will utilise either normal aspiration or forced assistance in the form of a turbocharger. Picture: Toyota

Showcased in 1.5 and 2.0-litre displacements, the former with or without turbocharging and the latter exclusively with forced induction, a report from carscoops.com in August has alleged that outputs for the 2.0-litre could vary from as little as 221 kW to as much as 441 kW without the need for electrification.

New 2.0-litre mill will be forced assisted only and reportedly serve as a propulsion option for the Celica production. Picture Toyota

Although not commented on by Toyota, the former rating will lead to the Celica becoming the most powerful of any generation outside the competition variants ran by Toyota Team Europe in the WRC from the early 70s until its infamous disqualification in 1995 for using illegal turbochargers.

Sixth-generation Celica lasted for nearly seven years. It was to be the last generation to have four-wheel-drive, turbocharging and compete in the WRC. Picture: favcars.com

Briefly aligned with the Supra in the late 70s and early 80s, the supposed usage of the 2.0-litre will continue the Celica’s lineage of utilising only four cylinders as opposed to the Supra that offered both four and six.

Final generation Toyota Celica lasted as a front-wheel-drive-only coupe from 1999 to 2006 powered by a 1.8-litre engine. Picture: favcars.com

Unknown is whether the Celica will again have the option of four-wheel-drive as the fifth and sixth-generation GT-Fours did before the seventh generation reverted to a front-wheel-drive-only layout.

More later

As it stands, details are still vague, though don’t be surprised by more announcements or even teaser images throughout 2025.

NOW READ: GR Hilux likely? Toyota CEO opens door to more new GR models