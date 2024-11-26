Roofline dropped as Audi debuts new Q5 and SQ5 Sportback

Coupe-styled sibling of the regular Q5 and SQ5 is likely to come to South Africa in 2025, although official confirmation remains outstanding.

Second generation Q5 Sportback (green) and SQ5 Sportback (red) are both likely to arrive in South Africa in 2025. Image: Audi

With just over two months having passed since the debut of the third generation Q5, Audi, in the early hours of Tuesday morning (26 November), officially debuted the Sportback version of both the standard variant, as well as the performance SQ5.

The change

The second generation Q5 Sportback, the newcomer remains relatively unchanged aesthetically all the way to the B-pillar, before adopting the now customary coupe-inspired lower roofline and newly incorporated quarter side windows.

Sportback’s main difference from the standard Q5 is seen the clearest at the rear. Image: Audi

In addition to a smaller rear window and flatter spoiler integrated into the roof, the Sportback’s other key difference is less boot space that ranges from 515-litres to 1 415-litres.

By comparison, luggage capacity in the regular Q5 is rated at 520-litres or as much as 1 473-litres with the split rear seat folded down.

Boot space in the depicted SQ5 Sportback is rated at 470-litres, or 1 388-litres with the rear seats folded. Image: Audi

For the SQ5 Sportback, Audi claims 470-litres with the rear seats in place, and a maximum of 1 388-litres with the rear back folded flat.

Same inside

Elsewhere, the Q5 and SQ5 Sportback are unchanged from their respective sibling with the former having the option of the S line exterior package, standard 18-inch alloy wheels, a Scandium Grey Singleframe grille surround, and a matte black faux diffuser with Selenite Silver inlays.

Aside from the S line pack being standard on the SQ5, the range-topper further gains matte silver and chrome detailing, up to 21-inch S alloy wheels and the digital OLED taillights as an option.

Sportback’s interior has not changed from the standard Q5. Image: Audi

Bar the roof, the Sportback’s interior also doesn’t change compared to the standard Q5 as both the standard model and SQ5 are equipped with the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit Display, the 14.5-inch MMI infotainment system and the optional 10.9-inch MMI display on the passenger’s side

Additional features, both standard or optional, include Dinamica micro-fibre seat upholstery, the 16-speaker, 685-watt Bang and Olufsen sound system, a Head-Up Display, front and rear Cross Traffic Alert, Active Front Assist, Rear Turn Assist, Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Attention Alert and a surround-view camera system.

Hybrid assistance

Up front, the Sportback range consists of three powerunits, all mated to the seven-speed S tronic, and assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds 18 kW for short spells.

The latest model to do without the confusing number denominators, the simply named TFSI offers-up 150kW/340Nm from its 2.0-litre petrol engine, while the similarly sized unit in the TDI cranks-out 150kW/400Nm.

SQ5 also tops the Sportback range. Image: Audi

As standard, the TFSI sends its amount of twist to the front axle, with quattro all-wheel-drive being optional. The all-paw gripping system is, however, included from the start on the TDI.

At the range’s summit, the SQ5 is again motivated by the 3.0 TFSI V6 which sends its 270kW/550Nm to all four wheels.

South Africa likely in 2025

Available for ordering from next month in Europe, with production originating from the San José Chiapa Plant in Mexico, pricing, in Germany, kicks-off at €58 800 (R1 116 706) with that of the SQ5 starting at €85 400 (R1 621 882).

As it stands, no confirmation for South Africa has been made, but expect details to emerge in 2025.

