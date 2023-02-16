Suzuki could breathe new life into Toyota MR2 successor

Charl Bosch

Toyota’s joint venture partnership with Suzuki will seemingly breathe life into a new two-seat sports coupe billed as the long rumoured replacement for the MR2.

On, off and now back on?

On the drawing board since 2017, before being canned and branded “not a priority” by its European Vice-President of Sales, Matt Harrison, three years later, an apparent further blow came last year from Yasunori Suezawa, Chief Engineer for the GR86, who told Australian media that a fifth GR model supplementing the GR Supra, GR Corolla, GR Yaris and GR86 won’t be developed for the foreseeable future.

According the latest claims from Japan though, a spiritual successor to the MR2 that bowed-out in 2007 is being drawn-up with input not only from Suzuki, but also the GR division under which it will be sold.

Citing Best Car Magazine, motor1.com states that the newcomer will draw inspiration from the Sports EV concept shown by now former Toyota President and CEO, Akio Toyoda, in December 2021 as part of the marque’s 16 EV presentation reveal.

Suzuki factor

Sleeker and more futuristic than the S-FR Concept originally tipped to be a preview of the MR2 in 2015, the report claims that despite the Sports EV being mid-engine like the MR2, it won’t be privy to an electric powerunit.

ALSO READ: Toyota MR2 revival branded “not a priority”

Instead, it will be motivated by an apparent mild-hybrid 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, widely believed to be Suzuki’s Boosterjet mill that returned after a short hiatus in coupe-styled Fronx last month.

Supposedly set to produce 88kW/200Nm, the three-pot will be positioned in the middle in order to aid weight the publication claims will amount to 1 000kg in production form.

Similar to the concept, the production Sports EV will make use of carbon fibre as a means of not only adhering to the mentioned weight goal, but to help reduce fuel consumption in order to make it the most fuel efficient GR model available.

At the same time, the front suspension will be adapted from the XP210 Yaris sold in Europe and styled to resemble the present day Daihatsu Copen sold in Japan.

It could happen for real

Despite both Toyota and Suzuki remaining silent on confirming any details, as well as rumours by Best Car being often best taken with a pinch of salt, the emergence of the claims, surprisingly, after so long, could well be true based on a concept already existing.

NOW READ: GR summit reached: Toyota Exec rules-out more Gazoo Racing models

Watch more videos from The Citizen Motoring