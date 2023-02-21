Three-row Toyota Corolla Cross tipped to become a reality

Charl Bosch

Three years since the global unveiling of the Toyota Corolla Cross, a report from India has alleged that a longer version, possibly with seven seats, is being worked on.

Space for seven

Not seen or even mentioned until now, the supposed newcomer will make use of a stretched version of the existing TNGA-C platform that underpins the current five-seat model, which will the knock-off effect of a longer overall length (4 460mm) and wheelbase (2 640mm).

Based on the claims by Autocar India, the still unnamed model will take aim at the Hyundai Alcazar, known as the Grand Creta in South Africa, and Jeep Meridan/Commander, and fill the gap between the standard Corolla Cross and Innova Hycross.

What could change

Likely to adopt a similar approach as the Alcazar/Grand Creta, the long wheelbase Corolla Cross will be plusher than the five-seat version in that it could get an electric tailgate, possibly more features and better materials.

At the same time, the Autocar report states that the rear doors will be lengthened, the rear facia redesigned and a slim D-pillar added in order to complete the exterior’s transformation from two to three-row seater.

The seats in the third row are expected to fold into the floor and not against the walls, which in recent years has been one of the main criticisms of the Fortuner.

Besides a reported change in facia to differentiate it from the regular Corolla Cross, which sports a frontal design in Japan that is offered on no other global version, the extended wheelbase model could also get a reworked suspension to set itself further apart from its sibling.

Same power

Up front, the choice of engines could be carried over directly from the five-seat model. At present, the global powerunit range comprises two petrol engines; the 103kW/173Nm 1.8, the 2.0-litre rated between 125kW/209Nm and 130kW/210Nm and a pair of hybrids, the 90kW 1.8 and the 146kW 2.0-litre.

Japanese-spec Corolla Cross has a frontal design offered in no other international market

Drive is expected to go to the front wheels as standard, though all-wheel-drive could well feature as it does in Japan and the United States. A CVT is set to prevail as the sole transmission option.

Benefits there for South Africa

Despite being under wraps at the moment, the significance of the long wheelbase Corolla Cross could stretch beyond India and into South Africa as the local market currently doesn’t have a unibody three-seat SUV/crossover positioned below the body-on-frame Fortuner.

Given that production of the Corolla Cross takes place at Toyota’s Prospecton Plant in Durban, the odds are favourable for the three-row model should its approval come to fruition.

