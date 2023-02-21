Hybrid spark injected into Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport

Charl Bosch

Having alluded to the inclusion of a hybrid model last year, pricing for the electrically assisted version of the locally made Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport has been made public via the automaker’s website.

Held back from debuting at the same time as the petrol-powered GR Sport due to “certain” GR components not being compatible with the hybrid powertrain, the hybrid officially tops the Corolla Cross range until now held be the more luxury focused Xr.

Sporty hybrid

Visually, the hybrid GR Sport benefits from the same exterior add-ons as the petrol, namely gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels, GR badges on the front wings and tailgate, a GR grille and mesh pattern lower air intake, black mirror caps, black roof rails and a faux rear diffuser.

Additional black accents on the tailgate itself and a black roof spoiler complete the exterior, together with the same dual-tone three colour catalogue as the petrol; Glacier White, Chromium Silver and Arizona Red.

As with the petrol GR Sport, the hybrid’s interior touches comprise black leather upholstery, red detailing on the dashboard, piano key black inserts, a GR starter button, red stitching on the seats, steering wheel and gear lever, GR embroidered headrests and GR branded floor mats.

Spec

Standard specification is also unchanged from the hybrid Xr, meaning the standard availability of the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker sound system, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, dual-zone climate control, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, rain sense wipers, folding electric mirrors and keyless entry.

A choice of three colours, as per the GR logo, are offered. Note: Petrol GR Sport pictured as no images of the hybrid have been revealed at present.

Also part of the standard spec sheet is a reverse camera, Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, Hill Start Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, Pre-Crash Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Trace Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Hybrid power, GR dynamics

Still standing 161 mm off the ground, GR Sport hybrid gets the same stiffer GR specific suspension as the petrol model, along with the recalibrated power steering and new shock absorbers at all four corners.

The biggest addition resides underneath the bonnet where the normally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol engine makes way for the 1.8-litre hybrid that produces a combined 90 kW delivered to the front wheels through a CVT.

Interior has been sportified. Note: Petrol GR Sport pictured as no images of the hybrid have been revealed at present.

In the same mould as the petrol GR Sport, the hybrid hasn’t had its transmission revised or become the beneficiary of steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. Combined fuel consumption is, unsurprisingly, better though at 4.3 L/100 km versus 6.8 L/100 km.

Price

Priced at R495 200, a R28 400 premium over the petrol GR Sport, the Corolla Cross GR Sport Hybrid’s asking price includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a six-service/90 000 km service plan.

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi CVT – R381 200

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs CVT – R414 300

Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid Xs CVT – R442 800

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xr CVT – R451 300

Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid Xr CVT – R480 200

Corolla Cross GR Sport CVT – R466 300

Corolla Cross GR Sport Hybrid CVT – R495 200

