The Citizen gets another drive in Toyota GR Cup

Mark Jones

What started as a crazy conversation over a few beers back in 2021, when Toyota launched their GR Yaris to the local motoring media, became the inaugural GR Cup in 2022.

I was one of the lucky six motoring journalists to crack an invitation on behalf of The Citizen Motoring to be let loose on tracks around the country in identical GR Yaris cars as part of the National Extreme Series.

We had hit the big time, and it was a topsy turvy year which saw me have some great battles and take home a few trophies to end up fourth overall.

Being a part of the GR Cup last year was a privilege in so many ways. The opportunity, the experience, the sounds, the feel, the memories and being able to share the track and a few beers with the people involved was special. The support crews and hard work behind the scenes was next level.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) don’t do things in half measures, and to watch the GR Cup develop from not even cracking a mention in the post-race review after the first race, to becoming the marketing success story by the end of the year with a 9-hour victory under their belt, was also special.

Job done, TSAM went back behind closed doors, crunched the numbers, did the sums and got their new marketing plans and goals in place for 2023.

I thought I had hung up my race suit for good, but can announce that I have been invited back to represent The Citizen Motoring again this year. It feels so surreal. What a privilege.

Meet the Toyota GR86 racers

This time a purist rear-wheel drive car in the GR86 will be used and a new bunch of eager protagonists in Denis Droppa, Chad Lückhoff, Brendon Staniforth, Reuben van Niekerk and Setshaba Mashigo will be there to deal with, plus an expectation and a bar, that starts substantially higher than last year, is going to ensure one action-packed year.

Shakedown has been set for 6 February, with the first race on 18 February as part of the Regional Extreme Series at Zwartkops.