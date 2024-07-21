Locally made ‘junior’ Toyota Hilux still on brand’s wish list but..

Version of the Thai-market Hilux Champ has been alluded to, but remains under investigation with no exact date of arrival planned for now.

Champ debuted towards the end of last year as the sibling of the full-size Hilux known as the Hilux Revo in Thailand. Image: Toyota Thailand

Although ruled-out for South Africa as recently as January, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has expressed interest in still making the half-ton Hilux Champ available at some stage.

Revealed in Thailand last November after initially debuting as the IMV O Concept the year before, the Champ rides on the Innovative International Multi-Purpose Vehicle platform (IMV) that has underpinned the Hilux and Fortuner since 2004 instead of the newer TNGA-F that debuted with the Land Cruiser 300 in 2021.

Want is there…

Shown in its eventual production-spec at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in August last year as the Rangga, complete with a slew of customisation options, the no-frills, back-to-basics Champ had been tipped for a possible market introduction in 2024 following keen interest after the IMV O’s debut.

Speaking to IOL Motoring at the time, TSAM Senior Vice-President for Sales and Marketing, Leon Theron, said while the vehicle “won’t be a half-ton, we believe it will take the market by storm and are still doing a lot of development around it”.

Used on the bakkie version of the Venture and later a panel van version of the Condor – both rebadged version and locally made versions of the South East Asian market Kijang – the Stallion name has been suggested, but not confirmed in the event of the Hilux Champ debuting in South Africa. Image: favcars.com

Subsequently, Theron remarked at Toyota’s State of the Motor Industry (SOMI) conference at the beginning of the year that a local launch remains uncertain, adding, “we are looking at various options, hopefully, to bring it into the country, but I cannot give you 100% confirmation. If it does come, it will be much later”.

Admitting that the local model, should eventual approval be given, won’t the adopt the Champ moniker possibly as a means of avoiding unfavourable interaction with Nissan, Theron also remained mum on speculation as to whether the Stallion name could be used as per reports alleging so.

..why a no-no for now?

Asked about the relevance of the Champ for the local market, TSAM President and CEO, Andrew Kirby, said it still views the “half-ton” segment as important despite no longer being frequented by any marque following the end of Nissan NP200 production after 16 years on 31 March.

Last present in the segment more than four decades ago with the Stallion spun-off of the Venture, itself a local market development of the South East Asian Kijang, Kirby said the need for an entry-level bakkie remains high and that the ensuing value the segment holds will be capitalised on.

A broad range of customisation parts can be specified for the Champ in Thailand. Image: Toyota Thailand

“Be it a half-ton or three-quarter ton, something that is a bit more accessible, there is clear indications that that market is important and we would love participate in it,” Kirby told The Citizen at the launch of the new Land Cruiser Prado in Mozambique in last week.

“[However], right now, we don’t have approval to manufacture it in South Africa and we don’t have immediate plans to launch it either. But it is not something we are discounting. We are investigating it and we will certainly look for every opportunity if it makes sense for us to introduce it”.

Champ at a glance

Comprising eight models in Thailand, the rear-wheel-drive only Champ, a layout incidentally also used by the Stallion, derives motivation from three engines shared with the Hilux; the normally aspirated 2.0-litre and 2.7-litre petrols producing 102kW/183Nm and 122kW/245Nm respectively, and the 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel in two states of tune.

Interior has been designed to be as basic as possible, although similar to the exterior, a slew of options can be had. Image: Toyota

In terms of transmissions, a five-speed manual comes standard on the former petrol with the latter getting a six-speed automatic from the start.

As for the oil-burner, selecting the manual means 110kW/343Nm, while opting for the automatic nets 110kW/400Nm.

Uncertainty remains

Priced from 459 000 baht (R230 718) for the base unbadged 2.0-litre short wheelbase up to 597 000 baht (R300 085) for the 2.4 GD-6 SWB automatic fitted with Toyota calls the attractive styling pack, expect details of the Champ for South Africa to be only realised once actual confirmation is given.

