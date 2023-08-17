The real ‘small’ Hilux? Toyota reveals ‘concept’ Rangga workhorse

Unveiling of the Rangga spun-off of the IMV 0 suggests Toyota could possibly be working on two completely different small bakkies.

Despite appearing production ready, the Rangga has been billed as nothing but a concept. Image: carscoops.com via Top Gear Philippines

Toyota’s much speculated and reported on “junior Hilux” has taken its biggest step towards becoming a production reality with the showing of several concepts at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show.

Concept that looks production ready

Based on the IMV 0 Concept unveiled in Thailand last year, the newly named Rangga, which Toyota refers to as an evolution of the IMV 0, is the result of the Japanese automaker’s Astra Motor division also entrusted with operations of its Daihatsu brand in the Southeast Asian country.

ALSO READ: Half-ton ‘junior’ Toyota Hilux tipped again for production

Showcased in a variety of bodystyles ranging from a single cab dropside, ambulance and delivery van to a camper and even a light fire truck, the Rangga is said to represent a cost-effective business solution Astra Toyota says harks back to the original Kijang better known in South Africa as the Stallion bakkie, Venture people carrier and then later, the Condor.

A tale of two models?

Its name meaning Hero in Javanese, the Rangga is based around a body-on-frame chassis, suggesting Toyota could potentially unveil two separate models after reports emerged last week that the unibody Corolla Cross is being considered as the foundation for a future bakkie model as well.

While open to speculation, the apparent developing of two different models for separate nations has ignited speculation that the Rangga could be exported globally as the much reported on Stout, while the Corolla Cross derivative could be marketed as a more of a lifestyle offering similar to the Hyundai Santa Cruz, Ford Maverick, Chevrolet Montana and Honda Ridgeline.

Despite Toyota having remained mum on exact details of the Rangga, apart from launching a competition in 100-million Indonesia rupiah will be given for the best render impression of a future model, Top Gear Philippines claims both petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains will be offered, along with a chassis cab derivative as part of a customisation programme aimed at equipping the Rangga with the ideal body required for business.

The publication has gone a step further by alleging the commencing of production next year, which, if indeed true, will happen three years before the supposed Corolla Cross underpinned model and within the same timeframe as the all-new Hilux.

Confusion has, however, also set in after Toyota South Africa Motors’ Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Leon Theron, told local media earlier this year that the step-up Hilux won’t be a traditional half-ton in the same mould as the soon-to-depart Nissan NP200.

While still set to slot-in below the Hilux, an announcement regarding the Rangga/Stout and the unibody model is only expected to be made next year and beyond now that it appears certain that two completely different models are being worked on.

NOW READ: Stout return? Trademark submission uncovers potential name for rumoured ‘small’ Toyota Hilux