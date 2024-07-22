Wait no more: Toyota stickers eagerly awaited new Starlet Cross

Twin of the Suzuki Fronx slots-in below the Urban Cruiser as its newest and now most affordable crossover/SUV.

Starlet Cross becomes Toyota’s latest joint venture model with Suzuki to be sold locally. Image: Toyota

Ahead of its market launch this week, Toyota has revealed complete price and specification details of the new Starlet Cross on its website.

No surprise

The fifth joint venture model developed between it and Suzuki’s Maruti division in India to be offered in South Africa – the others being the Vitz (Celerio), Starlet (Baleno), Rumion (Ertiga) and Urban Cruiser (Grand Vitara) – the Starlet Cross premieres as the sibling of the Suzuki Fronx, in addition to becoming Toyota’s most affordable SUV.

ALSO READ: Wait finally over: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor officially revealed

Unveiled in India in April as the long delayed Urban Cruiser Taisor, the Starlet Cross switches name tactic for the local market as Toyota has opted to align it with the Starlet hatch – known as the Glanza in India – rather than the “full-size” Urban Cruiser.

Dimensions

Confirming previous rumours of carrying a price tag starting below R300 000, the Starlet Cross’ exterior differences from the Fronx are incremental as the front bumper has been redesigned and the grille revised to appear similar to that of the Rumion.

Furnished further with Toyota specific alloy wheels, the Starlet Cross gains a new rear skidplate at the base of its bumper, and Toyota badges in place of the Suzuki insignia.

Incremental changes to the rear facia has taken place in the transformation from Fronx to Starlet Cross. Image: Toyota

Dimensionally, the Starlet Cross continues as is with an overall length of 3 995 mm, height of 1 550 mm, width of 1 765 mm and wheelbase of 2 520 mm.

Offering 170 mm of ground clearance, the claimed space is also unchanged from the Fronx at 304-litres with the rear unfolded.

K15B in place

Up front, the status quo is unsurprising as, with the Fronx, Toyota has opted against bringing the normally aspirated 1.2-litre and turbocharged 1.0-litre Boosterjet engines to South Africa in favour of the proven 1.5 K15B petrol unit.

One of the most widely-used powerplants on local soil today, the Suzuki-made K-series unit develops 77kW/138Nm directed to the front wheels through either a five-speed manual gearbox, or an optional four-speed automatic.

Claimed fuel consumption varies from 5.6 L/100 km for the former, to 5.8 L/100 km for the latter.

Spec

In terms of spec, the Starlet Cross range spans four derivatives with trim grades comprising the familiar Xs and uppercase XR in an equal capacity to the GL and GLX versions of the Fronx.

As such, standard items on the former consists of 16-inch alloy wheels, the smaller seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three USB ports, a four-speaker sound system, automatic air-conditioning and cruise control.

Apart from the Toyota logo on the steering wheel, the Starlet Cross’ interior is otherwise identical to the Fronx. Image: Toyota

Also included is:

leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel;

folding and heated electric mirrors;

LED headlights and fog lamps;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

dual front airbags;

Hill Start Assist;

Vehicle Stability Control

Building on the Xs, the XR swaps-out the seven-inch display for the bigger nine-inch and the traditional mechanical start for a push-button set-up.

While the fabric seats and LED daytime running lights remain, the sound system gains two additional speakers for a total of six, while the reverse camera makes way for a 360-degree surround-view until now not offered on the Urban Cruiser.

Also standard is a wireless smartphone charger, Head-Up Display, keyless entry and six airbags.

Colours and price

On the colour front, six mono-tone hues can be selected from; Shadow Grey, Galaxy Blue, Fine Orange, Mystic Pearl White, Sonic Black Pearl and Premium Liquid Silver.

Reserved for the XR are three bi-tone options, all contrasted by black roof; Liquid Silver, Fine Orange and Luxe Red.

Included with each Starlet Cross’ price tag is a three-year/100 000 km warranty and a four-service/60 000 km service plan.

Starlet Cross 1.5 Xs – R299 900

Starlet Cross 1.5 Xs AT – R322 200

Starlet Cross 1.5 XR – R339 300

Starlet Cross 1.5 XR AT – R359 300

NOW READ: ‘Partnership goes deeper’: Toyota CEO hits backs at ‘rebadge’ row