Toyota Hilux GR Sport: Price of 165 kW bakkie revealed

Jaco Van Der Merwe

The Toyota Hilux GR Sport – the hottest bakkie in the Japanese carmaker’s local production portfolio – has finally been priced.

Set back by the closure of Toyota’s Propecton Plant due to damage caused by the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April, the bakkie is finally going into production after the reopening of all the facility’s s assembly lines last month. It is expected to hit showroom floors in the coming months.

The sole double cab derivative of the latest edition to South Africa’s favourite bakkie – the Hilux GR-S 2.8 GD-6 4×4 – will cost R865 400. Pricewise, it slots in between the Legend 4×4 auto (R824 900) and Legend 4×4 auto RS (R868 800) at the upper end of the line-up.

In addition to the cosmetic and handling enhancements usually offered on GR Sport (GR-S) models, the Toyota Hilux GR-S will also have more power than the bakkie in its standard guise.

Its 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine will produce 15 kW more power and 50 Nm additional torque compared to the 150 kW/500Nm mill that serves on the standard Hilux for total outputs of 165kW/550Nm.

According to Toyota, the power bump is made possible by “a special ECU calibration which interfaces with revised six-speed automatic transmission mapping and lock-up control”.

It results in the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time being improved by 0.65 seconds, with the top speed claimed to be 175 km/h.

Although the Hilux GR-S overtakes its fierce rival the Ford Ranger’s most powerful bi-turbo 2.0-litre 155kW/500 Nm in terms of power, it still trails Mzansi’s most powerfull production bakkie, the 190 kW Volkswagen Amarok.

It will, however, only rule the roost against the Ranger momentarily, as both the new Ranger and Amarok, which will by built on the same production line in Ford Silverton’s assembly plant, will feature a 3.0-litre V6 184 kW derivative.

Ride quality in the Toyota Hilux GR-S is improvement by virtue of new monotube shock absorbers which are paired with stiffer coil springs to deliver improved high-speed stability and handling response.

Better off-road performance are also ensured through bespoke 17-inch alloy wheels featuring taller profile 265/65 R17 rubber.

Bespoke GR treatment shows this Toyota Hilux means business.

Exterior enhancements on the Toyota Hilux GR-S include a prominent black front grille with Toyota lettering, while LED headlights feature distinctive treatment alongside vertically stacked air ducts and intregrate LED fog lamps.

The bumpers are based on Raider models rather than Legend derivatives and feature wide black overfenders, while mirror caps, door handles, side steps and styling bar are all clad in black.

The Toyota Hilux GR-S is offered in Arizona Red, Graphite White, Attitude Black and Glacier White, while customers can also opt for GR side decals to pimp their rides even further.

Standard specification closely match the Legend trim level, albeit with the exception of a JBL audio system and auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

The cabin features a new instrument cluster with metallic bezels and red needles, bespoke black leather steering wheel with red contrast stitching, aluminium pedals and racing-inspired front seats with Alacantra inserts and GR badging on the headrests.

Safety on the Hilux GR Sport comes in the form of Toyota Safety Sense. This which full suite of active safety aids including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Pre-Collision System in addition to ABS, VSC, EBD, Hill Assist Control, Brake Assist systems and airbags.

Toyota Hilux GR Sport models are sold with a nine-service/90 000 km service plan and three-year/100 000 km warranty.

For more information, visit the manufacturer’s website.