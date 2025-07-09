Toyota Hilux edges Ford Ranger as most popular armoured bakkie

Mercedes-Benz V-Class a surprise entry on the list that includes Land Cruiser, Everest and Nissan Patrol.

SVI Engineering says the Toyota Hilux is the most popular armoured vehicle on its books. Picture: Supplied

SVI Engineering, South Africa’s leading specialist manufacturer of armoured products, has gone through their archives to reveal the 10 vehicles that have proven most popular with their customers seeking armoured protection over the past few years.

As to be expected, most of the vehicles in the SVI Top 10 are also strong performers on local sales charts. There are one or two lower-volume contenders that may surprise you though. While nine of the vehicles listed employ a robust ladder-frame construction, with just a single unibody model cracking the list.

1. Toyota Hilux

It should come as no surprise that the Toyota Hilux. South Africa’s best-selling vehicle. Is the most popular base for armouring with SVI customers. The locally built model is a favourite among civilians requiring B4 (handgun protection, up to a 44 Magnum) and B6 (protecting against assault rifles, including AK47, R1 and R5) discreet armour. As well as the new “SVI LITE” B2 partial armour, and the most common recipient of SVI’s industry-leading Stopgun V2.0 semi-discreet package.

Available for all three Toyota Hilux body styles, the Stopgun V2.0 kit is widely regarded as the standard in SA’s broader security and mining industries. Note that the Stopgun V2.0 package for specific versions of the Hilux single cab is fully approved by Toyota, thanks to SVI’s status as an authorised converter in Toyota’s commercial-vehicle partner programme.

2. Ford Ranger

Courtesy of SVI’s long-standing relationship with Ford, the Ranger is another extremely popular option among SVI clients. The Ford Ranger can be specified with the new “SVI LITE” B2 partial armour or 360-degree B4 and B6 discreet packages.

In addition, the sleek Stopgun V3.0 security kit is available for all three body styles. Keep in mind that SVI is approved under the Ford Pro Convertor programme (previously known as the Qualified Vehicle Modifiers initiative), meaning the converted vehicle’s warranty and any selected service or maintenance plans remain intact.

ALSO READ: Why Mzansi must wait longer for the Toyota Hilux Legend 55

3. Toyota Fortuner

Built alongside the Toyota Hilux and currently holding the title of South Africa’s best-selling ladder-frame SUV, the Fortuner has long been a common sight in SVI’s factory just outside Pretoria. As with most other models here, customers have the choice of B2 partial armour or full B4 and B6 discreet armour.

4. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 (+ Lexus LX)

Having purchased one of the very first Toyota Land Cruiser 300 units in the country back in 2021 to get a head start on development, SVI has since converted several examples of this popular SUV. In effect, the Land Cruiser 300 has picked up the baton from its likewise popular-to-armour predecessor, the Land Cruiser 200.

SVI offers B2 partial armour as well as B4 and B6 discreet packages for this off-roader, along with an optional luxury-seat conversion that encompasses a pair of VIP-style pews in the second row.

The latter comes complete with electric adjustment, a pneumatic massage function and even a dedicated touchscreen. Clients keen on an armoured all-terrain SUV but seeking a little more luxury than that offered by the Land Cruiser 300 often opt for the closely related Lexus LX.

ALSO READ: ‘New’ Toyota Hilux spied again as reported 2026 debut gets closer

5. Volkswagen Amarok

Sharing its platform with the Ranger and built by Ford at their Silverton plant, the second-generation Volkswagen Amarok (like the original V6-powered version) has quickly become a staple among SVI customers. Using their intricate knowledge of the Ranger, SVI’s experienced engineers were able to swiftly develop 360-degree B4 and B6 discreet packages for the German automaker’s bakkie, along with B2 partial armour.

The VW Amarok is the third most popular armoured product behind the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. Picture: Supplied

6. Ford Everest

The latest-generation Ford Everest is available with B4 and B6 discreet armouring packages as well as B2 partial armour. As with the Ranger, SVI’s approval under the Ford Pro Convertor programme means the Everest retains its full warranty and selected service or maintenance plans.

7. Toyota Land Cruiser 79

Toyota’s evergreen Land Cruiser 70 Series has been a steady choice for SVI customers from the armouring company’s very beginning, more than 20 years ago. SVI offers B4 and B6 discreet packages plus the option of B2 partial armour, along with a special Stopgun V2.0 Plus security kit featuring full firewall protection and ballistic overlaps around the entirety of each door aperture.

ALSO READ: Ford Ranger maintains lead over Toyota Hilux in double cab sales

8. Mercedes-Benz V-Class

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is the only unibody model, and indeed the only full-size people mover, to make this Top 10 list. SVI offers a B4 discreet anti-hijack solution for this vehicle (plus B2 partial armour), with the carefully crafted package enjoying the full backing of the Stuttgart-based automaker. In fact, as an approved Mercedes-Benz VanPartner, SVI’s converted V-Class retains its full manufacturer warranty and maintenance plan.

9. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Although Toyota’s Land Cruiser Prado only hit the market in South Africa last year, this retro-styled SUV has already elbowed its way onto the list. As with other ladder-frame models here, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is suitable for B2 partial, B4 discreet and B6 discreet armour. SVI expects to see the new Lexus GX, which shares much with Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, in their factory soon.

10. Nissan Patrol

Though long in the tooth, and due for replacement at the end of this year, the Nissan Patrol sneaks into the top 10 list of most-armoured vehicles among SVI customers. The rugged body-on-frame configuration and powerful naturally aspirated 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine are key drawcards, whether the customer specifies B2 partial, B4 discreet or B6 discreet armour. A bespoke SVI-designed bullbar is also available for the Patrol.