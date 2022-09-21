WATCH: Six-wheeler to the rescue when Land Cruiser isn’t tough enough

Motoring Reporter

Escort security driver Leo Prinsloo might have proven just how indestructable a normal armoured Toyota Land Cruiser is by fending off a now famous cash-in-transit robbery attempt last year, but even he will be delighted to hear there is an even tougher one now.

SVI Engineering, leading specialist manufacturer of armoured products, revealed the latest addition to its growing range of versatile bullet-resistant vehicles at this week’s Africa Aerospace and Defence Show. Like the standard version of the MAX 3, this new variant is built on the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 chassis and likewise retains the Japanese firm’s proven 4.5-litre V8 turbodiesel powertrain.

What sets the MAX 3 Six-Wheeler apart is the upgrade from the standard two axles to three. The six-wheel concept is based on the MAX 3 Double Cab body style, though this new axle configuration will also be available on the company’s MAX 3 Single Cab and MAX 3 Troopy armoured personnel carrier.

The addition of a third axle means the MAX 3’s Gross Vehicle Mass can be safely increased to 5 500 kg. This opens the door to numerous military and security applications, including the fitment of various weapon systems, cargo-carrying options and even field ambulance concepts.

In order to keep the cost and complexity of the system in check, the additional axle is non-driven. Even so, the already impressive go-anywhere ability of the standard vehicle is enhanced as the extra axle provides increased flotation over soft surfaces. The proven, highly capable powertrain remains untouched, simplifying servicing requirements and the process of sourcing of spare mechanical parts.

The six-wheeler version of the MAX 3 Double Cab displayed at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Show is also fitted with an intelligent anti-drone solution. In modern warfare, drones are used not only for reconnaissance but also as weapons capable of destroying key infrastructure or attacking soldiers on the ground.

The conversion process to create a MAX 3 entails removing the soft-skin body of the donor Toyota Land Cruiser 79 and replacing it with a hull designed in-house and manufactured from armoured steel plate. The construction of the multi-role vehicle provides a minimum protection level of EN1063 BR6 (assault rifles) with additional protection against anti-personnel grenades.

Although the drivetrain is standard, the MAX 3 gains wheels and tyres with an improved load rating as well as upgraded suspension and an additional rear anti-roll bar.

For more information on the MAX 3, visit SVI Engineering’s website.