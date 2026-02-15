Top spec VX-L added to Toyota Land Cruiser Prado range

Last seen in the previous-generation Prado, the VX-L returns as a high-grade addition designed to broaden the model's appeal.

Toyota South Africa has updated the Land Cruiser Prado line-up with the reintroduction of the VX-L grade. With its arrival, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado range now consists of three distinct grades. TX, VX-R and VX-L. Each derivative is carefully positioned to meet different customer needs, usage patterns and lifestyles.

For urban and lifestyle buyers

This expanded line-up allows Prado to serve two clearly defined customer profiles more accurately. The VX-R continues to cater to the traditional Toyota Land Cruiser customer. Prioritising rugged off-road performance, durability and adventure-focused design. Its specification and finishes underscore a purposeful, trail-ready character that aligns with Prado’s heritage.

The VX-L is for customers who spend the majority of their time on-road and value the enhanced comfort and refinement of the car. But who still wants to benefit from Prado’s versatility and all-terrain credibility. This makes the VX-L particularly appealing to urban and lifestyle-oriented buyers seeking luxury without sacrificing capability.

20-inch alloy wheels and body-coloured exterior mouldings do duty. Picture: Supplied.

ALSO READ: No power struggle between new Prado and Land Cruiser 300

The TX grade remains the entry point and price leader into the Prado family. Offering customers an accessible pathway into the iconic sub-brand while retaining the core attributes of quality, durability and go-anywhere confidence.

Clear visual and interior differentiation

The exterior styling and interior finishes clearly differentiated the VX-R from the VX-L. The VX-R adopts a tougher aesthetic with 18-inch alloy wheels, black exterior detailing, material-finish mouldings, side steps with rock rail nuts, and a functional rear bumper finish.

The VX-L, meanwhile, introduces 20-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured exterior mouldings, a painted rear bumper, and illuminated side steps. Inside, the VX-L elevates the cabin with silver metallic interior accents, a high-end JBL 14-speaker audio system, and leather door trim with additional stitching, compared to the VX-R’s titanium-finish accents, 10-speaker system, and leather trim.

The cabin features metallic accents and a high-end JBL 14-speaker audio system. Picture: Supplied.

Other key specification highlights

VX-L features an Adaptive Variable Suspension that delivers a more refined on-road driving experience

TX and VX-R grades feature 18-inch alloy wheels with a full-size spare and is more off-road focused.

VX-L comes standard with 20-inch alloy wheels and a full-size spare, aligning with its predominantly on-road orientation.

ALSO READ: What’s coming? South Africa’s new bakkie arrivals for 2026 are…

Pricing

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8GD TX – R1 342 200

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8GD VX-R – R1 500 200

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8GD VX-L – R1 513 300

All Toyota Land Cruiser Prado derivatives are sold with a nine-service/90 000 km service plan and a three-year/100 000km warranty. While customers may also purchase additional service, maintenance and warranty extensions through Toyota’s nationwide dealer network of 220 outlets.