Motoring

Home » Motoring

Ulterio Motiv prices brawnier than brawn 6×6 Toyota Land Cruiser 79

Picture of Mark Jones

By Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

2 minute read

15 December 2025

08:20 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Conversion excludes the cost of the actual Land Cruiser 79.

Ulterio Motiv Toyota Land Cruiser 79 6x6

Local firm Ulterio Motiv has unveiled a new 6×6 Toyota Land Cruiser 79. Picture: Ulterio Motiv

Meet Ulterio Motiv’s 6×6 Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series. This locally devised conversion, based on the new 2.8 GD-6-engined Land Cruiser 79 double cab, allows it to tackle off-road excursions without worry, while also increasing its gross vehicle mass to 6 050 kg.

Extreme use

The purpose of the Ulterio Motiv 6×6 Toyota Land Cruiser 79 is to supply a chassis to customers who want a unique product or a blank canvas for a vehicle that can be built to their own specification for camping, emergency services, or off-road load carrying.

A more affordable 6×4 conversion can also be specified. The only difference is that the rear axle case is not powered by the engine.

ALSO READ: Ulterio Motiv taking centre stage at annual Land Cruiser festival

However, as it is still based on the standard Toyota product, the 4×4 system remains in place with the third axle in this case only assisting in the load carrying capacity – rated 5 500 kg gross vehicle mass.

The Ulterio Motiv’s 6×6 Toyota Land Cruiser 79 is available with 35-inch steel wheels as an option. Not only will these wheels improve ground clearance, but they will also add to the level of grip in off-road conditions when the appropriate tyres are fitted.

Price

Owing to the homologated load-carrying ability of the 6×6, it requires a code C1 (previous code 10) licence to operate the vehicle on public roads.

Land Cruiser 79 6×4 conversion – R389 950

Land Cruiser 79 6×6 conversion – R895 000

Contact Nicol Louw, Business Development Director:

RELATED ARTICLES

Office: 012 999 3082 | Mobile: 072 664 3539

Mail: [email protected]

NOW READ: Four-pot Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series shows less can be more

Read more on these topics

Motoring News Toyota Toyota Land Cruiser

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather More storms to sweep across SA
News Crisis at JSC as unresolved complaints against judges surge
News Judiciary in the dock as corruption cases engulf senior judges
Sport Soweto Marathon runner Dezirée du Plessis dies after being hit by taxi
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Delusional ministers and flashy leaders gaslight as toddler burns

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp