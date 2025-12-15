Conversion excludes the cost of the actual Land Cruiser 79.

Meet Ulterio Motiv’s 6×6 Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series. This locally devised conversion, based on the new 2.8 GD-6-engined Land Cruiser 79 double cab, allows it to tackle off-road excursions without worry, while also increasing its gross vehicle mass to 6 050 kg.

Extreme use

The purpose of the Ulterio Motiv 6×6 Toyota Land Cruiser 79 is to supply a chassis to customers who want a unique product or a blank canvas for a vehicle that can be built to their own specification for camping, emergency services, or off-road load carrying.

A more affordable 6×4 conversion can also be specified. The only difference is that the rear axle case is not powered by the engine.

However, as it is still based on the standard Toyota product, the 4×4 system remains in place with the third axle in this case only assisting in the load carrying capacity – rated 5 500 kg gross vehicle mass.

The Ulterio Motiv’s 6×6 Toyota Land Cruiser 79 is available with 35-inch steel wheels as an option. Not only will these wheels improve ground clearance, but they will also add to the level of grip in off-road conditions when the appropriate tyres are fitted.

Price

Owing to the homologated load-carrying ability of the 6×6, it requires a code C1 (previous code 10) licence to operate the vehicle on public roads.

Land Cruiser 79 6×4 conversion – R389 950

Land Cruiser 79 6×6 conversion – R895 000

