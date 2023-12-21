Alpina returns with special 50th anniversary ‘M3 alternative’ B3

German turner's tribute to the 333i and BMW's five decades in South Africa has already been sold-out despite costing more than a M3.

B3 marks Alpina’s return to South Africa after more than three decades. Image: BMW

BMW South Africa has concluded its 50th anniversary celebration by surprisingly re-introducing the Alpina brand, albeit as a one-off and a limited capacity roll.

333i tribute

Side profile involves the Alpina wire wheels and unique white decals. Image: BMW

Returning in the guise of a single model, the 3 Series-based B3, the officially titled Alpina B3 50 Years of BMW South Africa Edition is limited to five examples, all already accounted for in spite of costing R864 544 more than the M3 Competition at R2 960 341.

Supposed to pay tribute to the iconic 333i, the B3’s unique touches comprise white wall Alpina wire spoke alloy wheels, chrome kidney grille surround, a gloss black finish for the lower air intake and Alpina specific front and rear bumpers as well as restyled taillight clusters.

Unique at the rear are the light clusters and exhaust outlets. Image: BMW

For the B3 though, Alpina has gone a step further by adding white graphics with Alpina naming on the side, over a colour called Alpina Green Metallic II chosen specifically for South Africa and not available in other market where the B3 is sold.

Inside special

Alpina steering wheel has been trimmed in black leather. Image: BMW

Inside, the basic layout and design of the interior remains unchanged, but with the addition of illuminated Alpina door sills, aluminium paddle shifters, the Alpina specific steering wheel with white-and-green stitch work, and a special builder’s plaque on the centre console commemorating each of the mentioned five units.

Front headrests receive the special BMW 50th anniversary roundel. Image: BMW

Completing the changes is the Merino Black leather upholstery option and the special BMW 50th anniversary roundel embroidered into the front headrests.

Builder’s plaque represents the five models South Africa will get. Image: BMW

Underneath, the Alpina has not left the B3’s dynamics unchanged from the M340i and as such, has upgraded the steel M brakes with heat resistant pad and drilled discs, while fitting an Alpina specific sport exhaust system, recalibrated power steering, and adaptive sport suspension with uniquely tuned springs, dampers, stabilisers and four modes; Comfort+, Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

M3 rivalling outputs

Up front, the B58 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six has been extensively revised to produce 364kW/730Nm as opposed to the 285kW/500Nm made by the M340i.

B58 3.0-litre straight-six has been tuned to deliver more torque than the newer S58 in the M3. Image: BMW

Down a mere 11 kW on the M3 Competition, but producing 80 Newton Metres more, the B3 will hit a limited top speed of 305 km/h and accelerate from 0-10 km/h in 3.6 seconds, a tenth slower than its sibling.

Sending the amount of twist to all four wheels through the xDrive all-wheel-drive system is a recalibrated eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Cannot have it

As mentioned, all five units have already been sold will be handed over to their respective buyers before year-end.

