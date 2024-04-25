Almost here: Mahindra releases final teaser hints of incoming 3X0

Almost completely new replacement for the XUV 300 will debut on 29 April.

With less than five days remaining before its world debut, Mahindra has released more, and likely also final, teaser images of the upcoming replacement for the XUV 300, the XUV 3X0.

Extensive overhual

Still set to be the Indian brand’s entry-level SUV below the XUV 700, the XUV 3X0—the last part of its name produced three-ex-oh—will still ride on the same platform as the XUV 300 but sport a completely new design seemingly more akin to a brand-new model than a facelift.

Its underpinnings are supposed to have been used by Ford for the EcoSport’s replacement before the Blue Oval’s ending of its short-lived partnership with Mahindra, the XUV 3X0’s side profile appears slightly changed from the XUV 300, with the same applying to the X-shaped split headlights.

Wraparound taillight clusters and overall design of the rear facia now resembles that of the Renault Kiger. Screengrab image: Mahindra YouTube page

Already known to ride on so-called “multi-layered” diamond-cut alloy wheels, the series of images, retrieved as screengrabs from Mahindra’s YouTube page, also confirms a dual-pane panoramic sunroof tipped for higher-end models, as well as a seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Key part for the XUV 3X0 is an x-shaped front headlight design. Screengrab image: Mahindra YouTube page

Its already-teased rear fascia sporting a wraparound light cluster design, a U-shaped bumper, and a concave tailgate similar in appearance to the Renault Kiger. The first glimpse of the interior previews a cabin significantly upgraded from the XUV 300.

Inside and up front

Interior represents a dramatic departure from that of the XUV 300. Screengrab image: Mahindra YouTube page

Again, set for standard inclusion on higher-end trim levels is a new dashboard housing a freestanding infotainment system reportedly of 10.25 inches, a fully digital instrument cluster, new air vents and upgraded physical buttons and dials for the climate control panel.

A new steering wheel and broader use of piano-key black inserts are the other spotted details, while on the specification front, an apparent 360-degree surround-view camera system will be included.

Higher-end models will have the standard fitting of a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Screengrab image: Mahindra YouTube page

As previously mentioned, Mahindra will retain the same power units from the XUV 300 for the XUV 3X0, namely a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbodiesel, both mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a depicted first-time automatic in the shape of a six-speed torque converter sourced from Aisin.

Wait almost over

Likely to have been the final images given the 29 April debut, expect official details, including possibly availability for South Africa, to be announced at the formal reveal.

