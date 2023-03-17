Next BMW 3 Series coming in 2025 on two different platforms

Charl Bosch

A similar development principle Mini will undertake with the next generation Cooper by basing it on two different platforms depending on the type of powerunit used, will reportedly also apply to the next generation BMW 3 Series.

EV means return of i3

Supposedly on-track to debut in 2025, the still unknown new Three will offer a choice of petrol or electric motivation, albeit with the former utilising a platform of its own and the latter an EV focused architecture.

The latter will, therefore, form part of the so-called Neue Klasse project that places emphasis squarely on EVs as opposed to the largely still internal combustion minded CLAR underpinnings used by the current G20 3 Series.

Besides the platform, the report by Australia’s drive.com.au goes further by claiming that the electric 3 Series will revive the i3 moniker that bowed-out last year with the discontinuing of the marque’s first EV that formed of the i-brand.

Best comes in pairs

Confirming the decision to opt for a dual but different platform layout, BMW’s Head of Development, Frank Weber, said the approach has been deemed viable and will be to the benefit of BMW going ahead.

“We are fully convinced that the fact that the coexistence of the best [internal-combustion engine] offerings and the best battery-operated offerings is something for the next 10 years that is going to make BMW really strong,” the online publication quoted him as saying.

Weber added that while a fair amount of focus will be placed on the Neue Klasse, no shortcuts will be taken in the developing of the new internal combustion model.

“What’s important now is we are really investing in Neue Klasse in high-volume segments – and of course we are certainly going to include [an electric vehicle] at volumes of the 3 Series. But that doesn’t mean whatsoever [that we are going] to completely let up on the [internal-combustion engine] side,” he said.

The confirming of the 3 Series in 2025 means the current G20 will be at least six years old when it leaves production, meaning a second round of updates, after the initial facelift last year, could potentially be applied at some stage next year or even in 2025.

While nothing else about the new Three is known, expect details to become prevalent as the year progresses.

