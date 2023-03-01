Electric ‘people’s car of the future’ – Volkswagen ID.3 updated

Charl Bosch

At one point, billed as the replacement for the Golf once the current eighth generation bows out, Volkswagen has afforded the initiator of it’s all-electric ID range of models, the ID.3, a mid-life update for the first time since its unveiling in 2019.

Subtly on the outside

Set to live on alongside the Golf now that a ninth generation has been approved for unveiling in 2028, the ID.3, which also premiered the dedicated electrically optimised MEB platform, appears almost unchanged on first glance, but becomes the recipient of a new bonnet, vents on the flanks of the restyled front bumper and tweaked LED headlights.

Even more subtle are changes at the rear where Volkswagen has raised the light cluster in order to display a X-shaped rear design. A new colour option, Dark Olivine Green, rounds the exterior changes off.

Small upgrades inside

Dimensionally unchanged from the pre-facelift model, the ID.3’s interior appears equally untouched, but according to Volkswagen, who bills the facelift model as in fact the second generation, effort has gone into making the cabin more sustainable and with enhanced levels of tech.

As such, the ID.3 gains upgraded materials including a new micro-fibre option on the doors and seats called Artvelours Eco crafted out of 71% recycled fabrics and plastics.

Still able to accommodate 385-litres of luggage in the boot that expands to 1 267-litres with the rear seats folded down, further interior changes include an optional 30 colour ambient lighting package, a standard Head-Up Display with an augmented reality setup being optional, and a new ID.3 badge underneath the central air vents.

Somewhat surprisingly, the ID.3 keeps the touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel. Volkswagen Group CEO, Thomas Schäfer, admitted last year had been a point of much content with current owners.

At the same time, the freestanding 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster continues along with the standard twelve-inch infotainment system, though, according to Wolfsburg, has been updated with new software following severe criticism of the original.

Dark Olivine Green debuts as a new colour option.

Same power and charge

On the power front, the ID.3 retains the 58-kWh and 77-kWh battery packs, but seemingly not the entry-level 45-kWh Pure variant that offered a range of 348km.

It, therefore, means that the 58-kWh variant, known as the ID.3 Pro, becomes the most accessible ID.3 with a range of 426km, while the 77-kWh model, the ID.3 Pro S, has a claimed range of 546km as a result of the bigger battery.

In both models though, the electric module is mounted on the rear axle with drive, as in the original Beetle, going to the rear wheels. Respective power outputs stand at 107kW/310Nm for the Pro and 150kW/310Nm for the Pro S.

As for charging time, the Pro receives a 7.2 kW charger and the Pro S an 11 kW outlet. The former can, however, be plugged-in to a fast charger of up to 120kW that results in a waiting time of 35 minutes from five percent to 80%.

Interior remains unchanged on the design front, but new materials have added along with improved infotainment software.

The Pro S, meanwhile, supports charging up to 170kW that requires a waiting time of 30 minutes from 0-80%. In both instances, top speed is limited to 160km/h with the Pro taking 7.3 seconds to get from 0-100km/h and the Pro S 7.9 seconds as a result of it being a bit heavier.

ID.4 instead

Going on-sale in the fourth quarter of the year with orders in Germany having opened in December, the ID.3 had been on-track for unveiling in South Africa on a trail basis since 2021, though this has now shifted towards the end of this year involving the ID.4.

As such, it therefore seems unlikely that a market debut will take place given the change in model to the bigger and more powerful ID.4.

