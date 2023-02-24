New VW Amarok cheaper, but still SA’s most expensive bakkie

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) surprised by announcing lower than expected prices for the new Amarok on Friday.

Many expected Volkswagen’s new flagship bakkie, the Aventura, to be priced close to the R1.2-million mark based on the outgoing top-of-the-range Extreme model, which is priced at R1 118 200.

But VWSA has priced the Aventura at R1 105 000, which is R13 200 less than its predecessor, not an everyday occurrence in the motoring industry.

However, the reality is that the Aventura will become the most expensive production bakkie money can buy in South Africa, pipping the new Ford Ranger Raptor by just over R10 000.

Watch the new VW Amarok Aventura

The second-generation VW Amarok, which is built alongside the new Ranger in the Ford assembly plant in Silverton, will increase its offering from five to no less than 16 double cabs derivates, with the reintroduction of the single cab in three different guises.

While extended cabs are off the table for the moment, it is likely to be considered to be introduced at a later stage.

“There really is an Amarok for every customer,” says Ryan Gillingham, Specialist: Product Marketing and Strategy for VWSA.

“Because we have extended the double cab range to 16 models with no options, it will be easier to find the right fit.”

South Africa is the first major market to receive stock of the new Amarok. The bakkie will be on display on dealership showroom floors available for test drives from Monday, 27 February, with the first customers set to receive their Amaroks on 18 March.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen not saying no entirely to Ranger Raptor rivalling Amarok

The new Amarok single cab will be rolled out in the second quarter of 2023.

Five-model line-up

The new five-model double cab grading system replaces the current two trim levels of Extreme and Highline.

The base model is the work-orientated Amarok, followed by the more comfortable Life, the Style with enhanced specification levels and styling, the off-road orientated and rugged styled PanAmericana and finally the Aventura which focusses on lifestyle and design.

Comfort packages are offered on Style and PanAmericana derivatives which include different wheels designs and loadbin enhancements.

Engines offered at launch are a 2.0-litre single turbodiesel mill in two states of tunes, 110 kW and 350Nm, a 154 kW/500 Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel powerplant and a 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel mill which produces 184 kW/600 Nm.

The transmission options include a five and six-speed manual gearbox and a six-and 10-speed automatic box.

A 2.3-litre turbo petrol engine producing 222kW/452Nm mates to a 10-speed auto box in under consideration to be introduced at a later stage.

The Aventura rides on 21-inch alloys

New all-paw systems

Replacing the outgoing 4Motion which offered permanent four-wheel drive will be a choice of either selectable four-wheel drive or on-demand four-wheel drive. Both options feature an electronic differential lock.

New additions to the Amarok’s exterior sees the introduction of standard LED headlights and foldable side mirrors, front assist radar, new wheel/tyre combinations that goes up to 21-inch, 80kg dynamic and 350kg static roof load, a tailgate that is integrated in central locking and lashing eyes inside the loadbin.

The interior gets a standard 10.1-inch standard touchscreen infotainment system that goes up to 12 inches, standard eight-inch digital instrument cluster that goes up to 12.3-inches, Harmon Kardon sound system, inductive charging, leather-wrapped instrument panel, ambient lights in door panels, electric parking brake an 10-way electric adjustable front seats.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hilux GR-S gives Ranger and Isuzu a bloody nose

The VW Amarok Aventura features a 12-inch infotainment system.

More value

The new Amarok features the latest safety driver assistance system like 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, blind spot detection, dynamic light assist, rear traffic alert, front assist and park assistant: parking and steering assistant.

The new Amarok also receives an aftersales boost. The outgoing model’s three-year/100 000 km warranty has been increased to four years and 120 000 km, while the five-year/90 000 km service plan becomes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

“The benefits of localising production lie in the value prospect. All the additional specification and the aftersales upgrades work put in the region of R178 000. But instead of the price on the outgoing Extreme going up to almost R1.3-million for the Aventura, it is actually offered for almost R200k less,” adds Gillingham.

The single cab’s pricing will be announced closer to its launch set for the second quarter of 2023.

Amarok pricing

Amarok 2.0 TDI 110 kW – R599 000

Amarok 2.0 TDI 125 kW – R650 500

Amarok 2.0 TDI 125 kW 4Motion – R721 500

Life 2.0 TDI 125 kW – R683 500

Life 2.0 TDI 125 kW – R738 000

Life 2.0 TDI 125 kW 4Motion AT – R760 000

Life 2.0 Bi TDI 4Motion – R825 500

Style 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion – R900 000

Style 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion (Comfort Package) – R919 500

Style 3.0 TDI V6 4Motion AT – R966 000

Style 3.0 TDI V6 4Motion AT (Comfort Package) – R985 500

PanAmericana 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion AT – R987 000

PanAmericana 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion AT (Comfort Package) – R1 017 000

PanAmericana 3.0 TDI V6 4Motion AT – R1 053 000

PanAmericana 3.0 TDI V6 4Motion AT (Comfort Package) – R1 083 000

Aventura 3.0 TDI V6 4Motion AT – R1 105 000

Amarok pricing includes four-year/120 000 km warranty and five-year/100 000 km EasyDrive Maintenance Plan.