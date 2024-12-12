Mahindra XUV 3X0 shows why the Chinese should be worried

Step-up from the XUV 300 has been a surprise sales success, with 1 114 units sold over its two months in South Africa.

XUV 3X0 slots-in above the XUV 300 despite being a heavily facelift model instead of a brand-new product. Images: Charl Bosch

The Mahindra XUV 3X0 has, arguably, been one of the biggest surprises of 2024 despite only having gone on-sale in the middle of September.

Unexpected sales hit

While essentially a heavily facelifted version of the XUV 300, the XUV 3X0, its name pronounced ‘three-ex-oh,’ has been a sales standout with a total of 1 114 units moved in its two full months.

Officially also Mahindra’s second best-selling vehicle after the locally made Pik Up, the XUV 3X0’s arrival for the weekly seven-days came as a resounding warning to the increasing presence of Chinese vehicles frequenting the ever growing sub-R500 000 price bracket.

Second garner styling

The replacement for the XUV 300 Mahindra has opted to discontinue instead of selling it in tandem as a more affordable product as previously reported, the XUV 3X0, while largely identical dimensionally, dispenses with the cutesy façade for an aesthetic not normally associated with a Mahindra product.

Rear facia design differs completely from the XUV 3X0 by appearing more stylish and modern.

Seemingly styled to resemble a bulldog, the XUV 3X0’s “facelift” from the XUV 300 has afforded it a more rugged and distinctive appearance guaranteed to garner a second look.

Besides a prominent X-theme in the front facia and an angular headlight arrangement with C-shaped daytime running diodes, the XUV 3X0’s rear gains a unique wraparound look in the outline of the taillights mirroring those, but not directly, from its countryman, the Renault Kiger.

A design direction not officially titled, the rugged persona goes further in the inclusion of faux satin silver front and rear skidplates, chunky black cladding around the wheel arches, black roof rails and sporty 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels called twin-layered exclusively fitted to the flagship AX7 L driven here.

Unique to the AX7 L are the 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Finished in a colour called Nebula Blue – one of eight available – contrasted by a black roof with Stealth Black getting a grey lid, the XUV 3X0 is something different and refreshing from not only the segment norm but also from Mahindra.

Surprises continue inside

As dramatic as the exterior is, opening the door is equally as big a departure from the XUV 300 and could be seen as valid in adhering to Mahindra’s definition of the XUV 3X0 as a completely new model.

While the decision to deck the central facia and the centre console out in piano-key black won’t be universally liked, the decision to stick with physical switchgear in the form of buttons and dials for nearly every function was massively welcomed.

XUV 3X0’s interior has been dramatically changed from the XUV 300, however, the extensive use of piano-key black down the facia won’t be to everyone’s tastes.

Despite the presence of a few cheap feeling materials, especially in the quality of the plastics used for the dashboard, overall fit-and-finish is par for the segment, and the ergonomics easy to decipher as one could wish for.

This also applied to the infotainment system. Jettisoning the XUV 300’s eight-inch display, all but the MX2 and MX3 grades are outfitted with a new 10.25-inch display that stands opposite a digital instrument cluster of the same size fitted on AX5 trim grades and up.

A system that incorporates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Mahindra’s latest AdrenoX software, the setup appears difficult to fathom despite the physical shortcut buttons and rotary volume dial.

Standard 10.25-inch infotainment system looks difficult at first glance, but is relatively easy to use.

In fact, the opposite prevailed as it proved easy to use and without the myriad of menus and sub-menus.

Sadly, the seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a standard inclusion on the AX7 L, merely offered acceptable sound quality and not the usual sublime experience present on other vehicle brands.

Space and spec

This, however, is of little concern compared to the XUV 3X0’s space challenges. While front occupants are unlikely to complain, taller folk sitting at the rear will bemoan the lack of headroom as a result of the standard panoramic sunroof.

While separate rear air vents and a single type-C USB port do feature, the inclusion of an armrest doesn’t alleviate the cramped rear quarters despite legroom being marginally more acceptable.

Boot space is rated at 364-litres.

As for practicality, the XUV 3X0 conforms to India’s sub-four metre regulations, which stipulate an overall length below 4 000 mm, in this case, 3 990 mm. The result is the same 364-litre boot as the XUV 300.

Deep with an almost level loading lip, added space comes by way of dropping the 60/40 split rear back, though it doesn’t fold completely flat. What’s more, no figure on the boot’s total capacity is provided with the seats lowered.

Rear seats feature a 60/40 split, but don’t fold fully flat. Total capacity isn’t known.

While nowhere furnished with the level of spec as some of its Chinese rivals, the XUV 3X0 AX7 L still feels substantial for what its R404 999 nets.

Besides the items mentioned, additional features include folding electric mirrors, leatherette seats with height adjustability for the driver, integrated satellite navigation, a wireless smartphone charger and a cooled glove compartment.

AX7 L tops the XUV 3X0 range outright.

Push-button start and keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and leather-wrapping for the multi-function steering wheel rounds the features list off.

In terms of safety, the AX7 L gets six airbags, cruise control, Electronic Stability Control, a tyre pressure monitor, Blind Spot Monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, rain sense wipers, auto on/off LED headlights, Lane Departure Warning and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

A powertrain of gives and takes

On the road, the XUV 3X0 lives-up to its sporty demeanour, thanks mostly to the lively attitude of the three-cylinder 1.2-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine.

Carried over from the XUV 300, and the only option as the 1.5-litre turbodiesel would simply be too expensive come pricing time, the three-pot pulls strong and in spite of the typical three-cylinder thrum, feels more powerful than what its 82kW/200Nm suggests.

As with the XUV 700, the XUV 3X0 gets the same unusually named drive modes of Zip, Zap and Zoom.

While the former stands equal to an eco setting, normal, or in this instance, Zap, was selected throughout the majority of the seven days and 308 km.

Front are comfortable with just enough support and space.

Doing its name justice though, selecting Zoom turned the wick up, but not by much as the middle setting felt more than suitable to cart the XUV 3X0’s 1 389 kg kerb mass around without fuss.

However, a bit more contentious is the split personality of the Aisin-sourced six-speed automatic gearbox.

Although slick and relatively quick to respond on the move, low-speed driving comes with a noticeable drag sensation more commonly associated with dual-clutch transmissions than a torque converter.

Taller passengers won’t take kindly to the lack of headroom as a result of the panoramic sunroof.

Driving the XUV 3X0 is more of an engaging experience as the 201 mm of ground clearance doesn’t result in a top-heavy feel, while the steering felt quick and with decent feedback.

That being said, the XUV 3X0 is still an SUV and not a hatchback, and although its market of origin comes with a supple ride and suspension tuning capable of ironing-out most imperfections, more cut-up sections resulted in unpleasant jolts being felt through the seat.

In terms of fuel consumption, the XUV 3X0 registered an indicated best of 13.3 km/L, which amounted to a somewhat thirsty 7.5 L/100 km.

Given that it spent most of its time doing the daily commute with only a few highway spells included, the relatively high readout will most certainly drop to below 7.0 L/100 km to possibly even 6.5 L/100 km with more long distance travels.

Conclusion

As much as it isn’t perfect, the reception given to the Mahindra XUV 3X0 speaks the loudest of how it has become a serious challenger in a segment its sibling had played a minor role in despite holding the accolade of the safest vehicle ever tested by Global NCAP under its #SaferCarsforAfrica programme.

Whereas the XUV 300 was pronounced “XUV Three Double Oh”, the XUV 3X0 goes by the name of “XUV Three Ex Oh”.

A package hard to ignore regardless of trim grade selected, the XUV 3X0 is worth a look as an alternative none of its rivals from the Far East had probably banked on.

