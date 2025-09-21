Motoring

Home » Motoring

Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP as Piastri crashes out

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

21 September 2025

03:37 pm

The win in Azerbaijan was Verstappen’s second successive victory.

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates with his trophy on the podium after the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

Max Verstappen pulled off a pole-to-flag victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday after championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed out on the opening lap of the twisting street circuit.

Piastri’s McLaren teammate and closest rival Lando Norris was unable to capitalise fully, only finishing seventh and reducing the gap at the top of the standings by six points to 25.

Mercedes’ George Russell, who has been struggling with sickness all weekend, produced a fine drive to climb from fifth to second while Carlos Sainz picked up his first podium for Williams.

Four-time world champion Verstappen has been the class act of the weekend. He made a clean getaway, while others bumped and brushed around him, and eased his way to a 67th Grand Prix win.

It was his fourth win of the season and came on the heels of victory in Monza a fortnight ago.

It was a poor weekend for McLaren, who began the race seeking to clinch a second consecutive constructors’ championship, needing to outscore Ferrari by nine points.

Piastri completed a nightmare weekend by slamming into the barriers on the opening lap after being stranded on the grid following a false start.

He fell to last and then began his chase, but lost control at Turn Five, locked up at Turn Six and hit the wall. He was unhurt.

That brought to an end a 34-race scoring streak for the 24-year-old Australian.

Norris started in seventh but dropped a place on the opening lap. After climbing into the top six, a messy pitstop lost him a couple of places which could prove costly in the race for the title.

Read more on these topics

Formula 1 (F1)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Will Soweto get services?’ – Mashaba questions whether Zille will be good for Joburg (VIDEO)
Politics Will Ramaphosa see out his term? ANC leaders furious with president after DA comment
News ‘Voetsek and fix your leaks’: Residents fuming as Tshwane threatens further water restrictions
Celebs And Viral Red flags in Kanye West’s SA show: More to be revealed on Tuesday
Courts Man awarded R500k after being beaten up by police for ‘talking too much’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp