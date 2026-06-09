SA in Monaco: Mihlali Ndamase, Ama Qamata, Nomzamo Mbatha and more turn heads at 2026 F1 Grand Prix

SA's biggest celebs enjoyed Monaco's Grand Prix weekend with glamorous yachts, waterfront views, high-octane racing action and luxe parties.

The Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most glamorous events on the Formula 1 calendar, once again transformed the tiny principality on the French Riviera into a playground for the rich, famous and stylish in June 2026.

South African stars added a distinctive Mzansi touch to the high-society weekend, highlighting their luxury travel, fashion statements, and exclusive experiences against the backdrop of multimillion-dollar yachts, the legendary Circuit de Monaco and buzzing nightlife.

From influencer Mihlali Ndamase sparking dating rumours to actress Ama Qamata ticking off a bucket-list experience as an Audi guest, here’s a full roundup of how our favourite South African personalities made waves in Monte Carlo.

Mihlali Ndamase: Tropical glamour, waterfront views and new romance rumours

Mihlali Ndamase in Monaco. Picture: Instagram, @mihlalii_n

Influencer and content creator Mihlali Ndamase kicked off her European jaunt with a stop in London before touching down in Monaco.

Her Instagram feed and stories were filled with enviable tropical-style looks, idyllic harbour vistas, exclusive parties and glimpses of luxury accessories, including coveted Hermès Birkin bags.

Ndamase was spotted enjoying yacht life and the fast-paced energy of the F1 weekend, posting content that screamed “living life in the fast lane.” Her Monaco getaway also ignited dating rumours with Nigerian soccer star Tolu Arokodare, as the pair turned heads, enjoying the glamorous setting in each other’s company alongside other guests.

Ama Qamata and Nomzamo Mbatha: Stunning outfits and first-time F1 thrills

Ama Qamata in Monaco. Picture: Instagram, @amaqamata

Netflix’s Blood & Water star Ama Qamata attended as a guest of Audi, describing her first-ever Grand Prix as a “bucket list” weekend. She shared her excitement on social media, noting that Monaco “did not disappoint” from qualifying to the main event.

Ama Qamata in Monaco. Picture: Instagram, @amaqamata

Her stylish appearances drew widespread compliments, highlighting her effortless elegance amid the racing crowd.

Fellow actress Nomzamo Mbatha also impressed with her fashion choice. Like Qamata, she received praise for her sophisticated look that perfectly suited the upscale Monaco vibe. The pair represented a strong South African acting contingent, showing how local talent is carving out space in global elite circles.

Nomzamo Mbatha in Monaco. Picture: Instagram, @nomzamo_m

Johanna Makgalemele: The ultimate travel queen

Seasoned traveller and entrepreneur Johanna Makgalemele, sister of Basetsana Kumalo, proved once again why she’s known as a luxury travel pro. She began her June trip in the south of France, where she mingled with Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Nene Leakes at a lavish birthday party at The Maybourne Riviera.

Makgalemele then headed to Monaco for the Grand Prix, sharing highlights of the sights, tastes and sounds of the iconic weekend. Her experience underscored the event’s appeal not just to racing fans but also to those seeking cultural immersion and high-end networking opportunities.

Black Coffee: Electrifying the night with an official set

Grammy-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee brought the beats to Monaco, performing an official set during the F1 festivities alongside his girlfriend, model Victoria González. She later managed to film a brief interaction between the DJ and Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli.

DJ Black Coffee and his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez in Monaco. Picture: Instagram, @victoriagonzalezzg

Eva Modika: Nightlife vibes and a Swiss extension

Model and influencer Eva Modika kept things low-key on her main feed regarding the Monaco trip, but shared captivating videos from Lilly’s Club in Monte Carlo, where Travis Scott delivered a high-profile performance as part of the F1 after-party lineup.

She later posted pictures from Switzerland, just a short flight away, extending her European adventure and showcasing the seamless connectivity of luxury travel in the region.

Eva Modika in Switzerland. Picture: Instagram, @evamodika

The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weekend perfectly fused adrenaline-fueled motorsport with unparalleled luxury. Feeds on Monday morning were flooded with images of superyachts, Michelin-starred dining, exclusive clubs, as well as stars like Kim Kardashian and others.

For South African celebrities, it offered a chance to unwind, network and showcase personal brands on one of the world’s most photographed stages.