Verstappen wins Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix, Norris edges closer to crown

Verstappen’s win reduced the Norris’ lead in the standings to 42 points as Oscar Piastri finished fourth.

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen produced a masterful drive to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday as McLaren’s Lando Norris finished second to edge closer to a maiden drivers’ title.

Red Bull ace Verstappen pounced on a slip by pole-sitter Norris on the first turn of Sin City’s street circuit to grab the lead and controlled the race thereafter to claim the 69th Grand Prix win of his career, finishing more than 20 seconds clear.

Britain’s Norris tightened his grip on the season standings, with his second place finish leaving him on 408 points with two races remaining, 30 clear of team-mate Oscar Piastri, who finished fourth. Mercedes’ George Russell was third.

After the drama of Friday’s qualifying, when heavy rain made for treacherous conditions that Verstappen likened to driving on ice, Saturday’s 50-lap race under the glittering lights of Las Vegas got under way in cool, dry conditions.

Verstappen, who could mathematically still win a fifth consecutive title after a result that leaves him 42 points behind Norris, was quick to exploit the improved weather.

Norris, who had arrived in Vegas fresh from back-to-back wins in Mexico and Sao Paulo, attempted an aggressive move to block Verstappen moments after the start.

The move backfired and Norris ran off the track and allowed Verstappen to grab first place. Norris dropped back to third after he was passed by Russell into second.