Still cannot have it: Volkswagen puts restyled face on Jetta

Jetta's second update since its debut in 2018 won't, however, lead a market return anytime soon as production now solely happens with left-hand-drive.

Update has seen the Jetta revert to same exterior appearance as the previous generation, and indeed the Golf 8.5. Image: Volkswagen USA

Although revealed in June this year, Volkswagen has now formerly started with sales of the facelift Jetta in United States, which involved the reveal of the asking price for the performance GLI not known until now.

Homage to the past?

Withdrawn from right-hand-drive markets shortly before the current seventh generation’s unveiling six years ago, the Jetta has, however, remained a well enough seller in the States to warrant its renewal as Volkswagen’s now only sedan after the discontinuing of the market specific Passat two years ago.

Known in long wheelbase form as the Sagitar in China following the decision to market the Jetta name as a brand in the People’s Republic in 2019, the Jetta’s second mid-life update after the original three years ago, sees it resembling not only the Golf 8.5, but ironically also the previous generation.

New on the outside

Central to the updates are new sharper LED headlights, a less bulbous and thinner grille connected via an illuminated LED light bar, a new bootlid and LED lights – again connected by an illuminated bar – and new alloy wheel designs ranging from 16 to 18-inches.

Jetta now resembles the previous generation, as well as the Golf 8.5. Image: Volkswagen USA

Spanning four trim levels; S, Sport, SEL and GLI, only the former omits the otherwise optional black styling package, while unique aesthetics for the GLI involves red detailing on the front bumper, red brake calipers and a black honeycomb grille with GLI as opposed to GTI lettering.

On the colour front, Monument Grey and Monterey Blue Pearl join the existing other hues on the standard Jetta of Pure White, Deep Black Pearl, Opal White Pearl, Pyrite Silver Metallic, Platinum Grey Metallic and Kings Red Metallic.

GLI keeps its standing as the “Golf GTI sedan” in the sedan. Image: Volkswagen USA

Exclusive to the GLI are the new hues, Pure White, Deep Black and Kings Red Metallic.

Refined underneath

Dynamically, most of the revisions centre around the GLI long branded as the sedan equivalent of the Golf GTI.

Changes at the rear involves a new bumper and darkened LED lights clusters. Image: Volkswagen USA

This includes the standard fitting of the Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive dampers and XDS electronic limited slip differential, retuned power steering, stiffer springs and a sport exhaust system.

All derivatives receive upgraded brakes, those of the GLI coming from the Golf 8.5 R, while individually, Sport, SE and SEL models feature a uniquely tuned sport suspension 15 mm lower than before.

Unique to the GLI are the gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels and GLI badging integrated into the new central light bra. Image: Volkswagen USA

Besides the GLI, the XDS differential also features on the Sport, but as an option. Standard on the SEL and GLI is a drive mode selector with four settings; Eco, Comfort, Sport and Custom.

New inside

Inside, the changes have also been extensive, the biggest being a redesigned dashboard now houses a new freestanding eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all models.

Down the centre, the touch-sensitive panel for the dual-zone climate control replaces the previous button and dial setup, while a selection of new upholstery options debut for each trim level.

Standard on all models is a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Image: Volkswagen USA

On the specification front, heated front seats are now standard across all models, with those of the SEL and GLI being ventilated and with a memory function. Electrical adjustability is, however, not offered on the S.

Included on the SEL are heated rear seats and windscreen wiper nozzles and a heated steering wheel, while both it and the GLI swap-out the regular eight-inch instrument cluster for the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Display.

Finally, all models get keyless entry, the dual-zone climate control, rain sense wipers and App-Connect as standard. Remote engine start also forms part of the SE, SEL and GLI.

Focal point of the GLI remains the availability of a manual gearbox. Image: Volkswagen USA

New, but exclusively for the SEL and GLI is the first time inclusion of ambient lighting with a selection of 10 colours.

For the S and Sport, the standard sound system has four-speakers, that of the SE six and 12 on the SEL and GLI in the form of a 400-watt Bose audio.

In terms of safety, derivatives receive Volkswagen’s I.Q Drive suite of systems as standard, comprising Automatic Post Collision Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and the semi-autonomous Travel Assist.

Unchanged power

Up front, the pair of engine options are unchanged with outputs of 118kW/250Nm from the 1.5 TSI Evo engine in the S, Sport, SE and SEL, and 169kW/350Nm from the 2.0 TSI in the GLI.

Revised though are the transmission options as the six-speed manual on the regular Jetta has been dropped entirely, leaving the eight-speed Tiptronic as the only available option.

The ,manual continues though on the GLI as an alternative to the optional seven-speed DSG.

Sorry

Produced at the Puebla plant in Mexico, pricing for the Jetta starts at $21 995 (R390 216) for the S and tops-out at the now confirmed $33 940 (R602 134) for the GLI with the manual or DSG ‘box.

As mentioned earlier, a return to South Africa won’t materialise soon now that production solely takes place with the steering gear on the left.

