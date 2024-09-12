Volkswagen commences teasing Tiguan Allspace’s replacement

Until now exclusive to China, the Tayron will take over as the "three-row" Tiguan in Europe and possibly also South Africa from 2025.

Tayron name will be new for Europe as the replacement for the Tiguan Allspace. Image: Volkswagen via carscoops.com

Volkswagen has released the first official teaser image of the second generation Tayron that will serve as replacement for the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace in Europe.

A nameplate marketed exclusively in China until now, the confirmation of the Tayron name comes just over a year after it emerged that Wolfsburg has rather opted for a different moniker as a means of expanding its product portfolio outside the People’s Republic.

Somewhat confusingly though, the Tayron will be sold as the Tiguan in the United States, thus mirroring the Tiguan Allspace that went without the latter suffix throughout its production run. As before, the regular five-seat Tiguan won’t available.

While the provided teaser image, obtained by carscoops.com, confirms both the Tayron name as well as an illuminated LED bar connecting the taillight clusters, the reveal date for Europe also emerged, namely 10 October.

While believed to have been the renamed Tiguan L Pro showcased in a series of images in January pictures submitted to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology last month confirmed the opposite.

Subsequently also leaked online, the depictions not only see the Tayron name continuing, but now affixed with an L similar to the Tiguan L Pro in denoting it having a longer wheelbase.

Therefore, called the Tayron L without any Pro identification, the Chinese market model differs comparatively little from the Tiguan L Pro by means of a different grille and front bumper, a rounder lower air intake, faux bumper vents and new different alloy wheels.

In addition to unique front and rear skidplates, the Tayron also gets a different rear bumper, darkened light clusters and the Tayron logo directly below the Volkswagen badge as opposed to that of the Tiguan L Pro being founded below the numberplate.

While exact dimensions remain for Europe remains outstanding, the Tayron, as with the Allspace, will have seven-seats as standard and feature the same interior and equipment as the “regular” Tiguan that went on-sale in South Africa last week.

In China, the Tayron L offers a choice of two combustion engines shared with the Tiguan L Pro, the 1.5 TSI in the 280 TSI producing 110 kW and the 2.0 TSI that develops 137 kW in 330 TSI badged models and 162 kW in 380 TSI variants.

A seven-speed DSG is again the only transmission option, with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system being optional on the latter model.

For Europe though, the Tayron will have a broader range of options shared with the Tiguan, namely the conventional 1.5 TSI and 2.0 TSI engines, the mild-hybrid eTSI, 2.0 TDI and the plug-in hybrid eHybrid that combines with the former TSI with a 19.7-kWh battery pack driving an 85 kW electric motor in two states of tune;150kW/350Nm and 200kW/400Nm.

The standard transmission will again be a seven-speed DSG, but in the case of the eHybrid, a uniquely tuned six-speed DSG devised solely for hybrid application.

South Africa could get it

Likely to teased in greater detail over the coming weeks, the Tayron is known to be under investigation for South Africa as not only the Allspace’s replacement, but also the segment filler that has now opened between the new Tiguan and the facelift Touareg.

For the time being though, approval is likely to only be given with the onset of 2025.

Additional information and images from carscoops.com.

