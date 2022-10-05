Volkswagen fights parts challenges with new ‘entry-level’ Golf GTI

Charl Bosch

With recent online reports showing Volkswagen preparing a series of updates to the eighth generation Golf, the automaker’s South African division has quietly released prices of what is termed to be a more affordable version of the GTI.

While aesthetically unchanged from the standard Golf GTI, the newly named Jacara Edition’s biggest difference is the eschewing of the standard Vienna leather seats for the tartan fabric chairs available in the United Kingdom and in other markets.

According to cars.co.za, the global component shortage takes blame for the switch in seat material that has been attributed as one of the reasons delaying delivery times to customers in South Africa.

At the same time, the seats lose not only the heating element, but also memory and ventilation functions, electric adjustment and optional massaging setting.

Jacara Edition has no special badging to difference itself from the “normal” Golf GTI. Note: UK market GTI pictured.

The rest of the Jacara Edition’s spec sheet is unchanged from the regular GTI, meaning the standard fitting of the 10.25-inch Active Info Display digital instrument cluster, the eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system with App-Connect, LED headlights as well as:

18-inch Richmond alloy wheels

ambient lighting

Light and Vision Package

six-speaker sound system

tri-zone Climatronic climate control

Auto High Beam Assist

rain sense wipers

tyre pressure monitor

front and rear parking sensors

Dynamic Chassis Control system

Available options include a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch Adelaide alloy wheels, Matrix I.Q. LED headlights, Heads-Up Display, the Discover Pro infotainment system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist, eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Front Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Jacara Edition’s biggest difference are the tartan manual fabric seats the depicted UK-spec GTI comes with as standard.

Up front, the Golf GTI Jacara Edition retains the 2.0 TSI engine rated at 180kW/370Nm. Unlike in Europe and North America, Volkswagen has opted to keep the seven-speed DSG instead of availing the new “entry-level” GTI with the six-speed manual gearbox.

This means changed performance of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. Also kept is the XDS electronic front differential and launch control.

Price

Sporting an unchanged colour palette of nine hues, the Jacara Edition’s sticker price includes the same three-year/120 000 km warranty and five-year/90 000 km service plan as that of the standard Golf GTI.