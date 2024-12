Volkswagen employees go on strike in Germany as crisis hits home

Union has claimed that three factories are being eyed for closure and that employees are facing a salary cut of 10%.

Employees of Volkswagen are reflected in the logo of a car as they demonstrate in front of the plant of German car maker Volkswagen’s Zwickau Plant in eastern Germany. (Photo by Jens Schlueter / AFP)

Tens of thousands of Volkswagen workers went on strike Monday in an escalating industrial dispute, with unions warning that the crisis-hit German auto giant is intent on making mass layoffs and closing factories.

Waving signs reading “You want war, we are ready!” and the red flags of the powerful IG Metall Union, employees at plants across the country walked out over management plans to make huge cuts.

Volkswagen has been hit hard by high manufacturing costs at home, a stuttering shift to electric vehicles and tough competition in key market China.

The Volkswagen Group said it “respects workers’ rights” and believes in “constructive dialogue” in a bid to reach “a lasting solution that is collectively supported”.

It also said that it had taken “measures to guarantee urgent deliveries” during the strike action.

IG Metall and the works council have fought to protect jobs since Volkswagen announced in September that it was weighing the unprecedented step of shutting some plants in Germany, where it has around 120 000 employees.

Thousands of workers marched alongside a line of new electric cars leaving the Zwickau plant as part of the industrial action, with walkouts also observed at plants from Hanover to Volkswagen’s historic headquarters of Wolfsburg.

“That those at the top make the mistakes and we have to pay the price, that annoys me,” striking worker Michael Wendt told AFP, wearing a scarf in union colours.

‘Toughest wage dispute’

To the sound of cheering crowds, blaring horns and banging drums, works council chief Daniela Cavallo told a rally that Volkswagen bosses were seeking to “sell out Germany as an industrial location” and strip employees of their rights.

But she said the “Volkswagen family” was united and had “huge stamina” to fight a drawn-out industrial dispute.

IG Metall announced at the weekend that industrial action would get underway Monday with a series of “warning strikes”, which are short walkouts, after the company had last week rejected the union’s proposals for protecting jobs.

Some 66 000 Volkswagen employees participated in the strike action on Monday, according to IG Metall, with stoppages set to extend into the early hours of Tuesday morning as some workers on the night shift down tools.

Union negotiator Thorsten Groeger has however warned that the strikes could escalate into “the toughest wage dispute Volkswagen has ever seen”.

He charged that “Volkswagen has set fire to our collective bargaining agreements” and that the company board was now “throwing open petrol drums into it”.

“What follows now is the conflict that Volkswagen brought about. We did not want it, but we will conduct it with all the dedication necessary.”

Clouded outlook

Labour representatives say Volkswagen wants to close at least three plants in Germany and axe tens of thousands of jobs, with remaining workers facing 10% pay cuts.

The crisis at the German industrial titan comes as the eurozone’s top economy struggles, and amid heightened political uncertainty with elections looming in February.

Volkswagen’s perilous financial position was highlighted in October when it reported a 64% plunge in third-quarter profit to 1.58-billion euros

Slowing business in China, where homegrown rivals are outselling the German carmaker, has been a particularly heavy blow.

Further clouding the outlook is an EU move to impose hefty tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars, which Volkswagen fears could trigger retaliatory steps.

Its woes reflect a broader crisis in the European auto industry, with demand weak and the transition to electric cars slower than expected.

In Germany, Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have all downgraded their profit forecasts recently while key suppliers to the industry have been announcing job cuts.

