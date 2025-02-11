Volvo revives Cross Country name for all-electric EX30

Spiritual replacement for the V40 Cross Country will top the EX30 range and offer a range of 427 km on a single charge.

Cross Country returns to Volvo’s smallest model after last featuring on the V40. Image: Volvo

Last used on the V40 that had been its entry-level model, Volvo has revived the Cross Country moniker for its current range starter, the all-electric EX30.

Rugged-up

Still to be confirmed for South Africa, but likely to arrive before year-end, the EX30 Cross Country’s key differences from its sibling are largely aesthetics as no changes have taken place inside or up front.

Mounted on 18-inch alloy wheels with 19-inches being optional, the Cross Country applique further involves black cladding on the wheel arches, front and rear skidplates underneath the chunkier black bumpers, and a black panel across the width of the tailgate between the taillight clusters.

Part of the exterior differences at the rear are the chunkier bumpers and black panel across the width of the tailgate between the split taillights. Image: Volvo

A darkened grille panel, complete with a topography monogram of the Kebnekaise mountain range in the Swedish Arctic, completes the exterior, along with the sole mechanical update, a revised suspension that contributes in the Cross Country being 19 mm higher off the ground than the regular EX30.

Twin Motor EV

On the power front, and unlike the V40 Cross Country that had a broad range of variants, the EX30 Cross Country will seemingly only be offered on the flagship Twin Motor Performance model.

Interior has not undergone any changes from the conventional EX30. Image: Volvo

This means outputs of 315kW/543Nm from the 69-kWh battery pack powering the pair of electric motors, but with a readjusted range from 460 km to 427 km most likely as a result of the tyres and raised ride height.

Able to get from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, a tenth slower than the normal EX30, the Cross Country will require a waiting time of 26 minutes from 10-80% using a DC fast charger.

Not yet, South Africa

On-sale from the second quarter of the year in Europe and then North America, the EX30 Cross Country, as mentioned, has not been approved for South Africa where last year, sales totalled 406 units since its launch February.

Should approval be given, expect a small premium over the standard Twin Motor Performance Ultra’s price tag of R1 114 000.

