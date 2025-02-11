Tensions between US and SA grow as embassy weighs in

The US embassy cited Pretoria taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the atrocities committed in Gaza.

The United States (US) embassy in South Africa claims the country has taken a position against America and its allies.

This comes as a fallout between the two countries continues.

ICJ case

“Merely two months after the October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel, South Africa accused Israel, not Hamas, of genocide in the International Court of Justice.”

It said South Africa “strengthened ties with Iran, which supports terrorism globally.”

“While championing terrorism and autocratic regimes abroad, South Africa has committed similar human rights violations at home.

“The recent Expropriation Act enables the government of South Africa to seize ethnic minority descendants of settler groups’ agricultural property without compensation.”

The Citizen has contacted the Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya for comment. This story will be updated once this comment is received.

Stopping aid

The embassy said America would stop providing aid and assistance to the country if it continued to support what it termed “bad actors.”

The US embassy reiterated Donald Trump’s claims that Pretoria is committing “human rights violations” against white farmers.

“As encapsulated in its recent land confiscation act to seize disfavored citizens’ property without compensation, the government of South Africa blatantly discriminates against ethnic minority descendants of settler groups, it said.”

Trump order

The embassy said it is “closely monitoring land and farm seizures in South Africa following an executive order by Trump.

Trump signed the order last week, alleging human rights issues in South Africa.

It said the order was issued in response to South Africa’s land policy that it claims allows the government to “seize ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation.”

It also grants refugee status to Afrikaners.

The US embassy in South Africa said Trump is committed to “holding South Africa accountable for its actions.”

