Volvo tipped to introduce smaller EV below XC40 called EX30

With the final planning taking place ahead of 9 November’s unveiling of the all-new Volvo EX90, the Chinese owned Swedish automaker has hinted once again of a smaller SUV positioned below the XC40 becoming a reality sooner than later.

Reportedly tipped to wear the EX30 designation, the newcomer will expand the EX moniker to two models, and – as per Volvo’s switch towards complete electrification by 2030 – derive motivation from an electric drivetrain with no internal combustion option set to offered.

According to Spain’s motor.es, the EX30 will ride on a dedicated EV optimised platform, more than likely the new Scalable Production Architecture (SPA) called SPA2 the EX90 will premiere with next week.

Despite Volvo having remained mum on the publication’s claims, CEO and President, Håkan Samuelsson, alluded to an expanded range of SUVs back in 2019 under the XC10, XC30, XC50 and XC100 designations.

At the time, it was reported that the XC10 would utilise the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) that currently underpins the XC40, while the XC30 would be mounted on a platform co-developed with parent company Geely’s Lynk & Co marque.

The mentioned SPA2 would then be used for the next generation 60 and 90 models, as well as the rumoured XC100 that will slot-in above the EX90.

Given Volvo’s electric focus though, expect the new models to dispense with the XC lettering and adopt the EX insiginia going forward.

“We have been going in hard and being better in segments where we have a really strong offering. But we are not excluding the idea of additions, especially in very core segments, like the SUV,” Samuelsson told Britain’s Auto Express at the time.

“There’s a trend now that premiumness is more and more decoupled from size. Small cars can also be premium. Just because you have a small suit, it doesn’t have to be polyester. We will surprise you about that in the future.”

While little else about the Volvo EX30 is known present, with the same applying to the rest of the mentioned models, including the XC100/EX100 tipped to have debuted this year, chances are that more will become apparent heading in 2023.