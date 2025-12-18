VW small bakkie for Mzansi? – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 14

Half-ton segment vacant after the Nissan NP200 went out of production last year.

Another year, another rumour about a small bakkie destined for South Africa. In 2025 it was the turn of the VW small bakkie.

There has not been a local VW small bakkie since the Golf Mk 1-based Caddy went out of production. The nomenclature has since been adopted by Volkswagen’s local multipurpose vehicle.

But the situation could change in the wake of Volkswagen new compact SUV called Tengo that goes into production in Kariega next year. The Tengo shares the MQB A0 platform with the Polo, the same underpinnings that the small bakkie will be built on.

ALSO READ: PODCAST: VW small bakkie can resurrect the half-ton segment

VW small bakkie a reality

The Tarok concept small bakkie, which was showed in 2018 already, is set to go into production in Brazil soon. It will replace the Saveiro, the VW small bakkie that has been on sale in South America since 2009. The Tarok will be built on the same assembly line as the Tera, which is Brazil’s version of the Tengo.

Martina Biene, Managing Director for Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA), has hinted that Kariega could adopt a similar strategy. This will see the VW small bakkie being built alongside the Polo, Polo Vivo and Tengo. But VWSA has also stated for this to be viable though it would need to sell at least 20 000 units a year to make it financially feasible.

Once-booming half-ton segment

The Nissan NP200, that went out of production last year, was the last half-tonner bakkie offered locally. In the hey-day of the local half-ton segment, the erstwhile Caddy competed against the likes of the Ford Bantam, Mazda Rustler and Nissan 1400. Other that came and went included the Corsa/Chevrolet Utility, the Fiat Strada and Proton Arena.

The Renault Oroch, based on the previous generation Duster, was considered for South Africa in 2023. But failed to get the neccessary approval.

ALSO READ: BMW 325iS ‘Gusheshe’ reborn – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 15