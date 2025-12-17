BMW 325iS ‘Gusheshe’ reborn – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 15

Original E30 was a proudly South African project that is part of local folklore.

In celebration of the 3 Series’ 50th anniversary, BMW South Africa announced the rebirth – in limited numbers – of the locally built pair of E30s in 325iS and 333i guise.

Only 33 of the BMW 325iS and 333i Homage models was approved to enter production and was set to be auctioned off exclusively online.

The BMW 325iS Homage edition is based on the M240i xDrive coupe and the 333i on the M2. The BMW 2 Series Coupe is seen as a spiritual successor to the E30 because of its three-box proportions and compact dimensions. Both Homage models feature the same power outputs as its donor models, but have been kitted out in celebration of the originals.

BMW 325iS proudly South African

The E30 325iS, affectionally known locally as “Gusheshe”, was built to meet the racing regulations of Group N. It was produced alongside the standard E30 3 Series in the German carmaker’s Rosslyn plant in 1990 and 1991. It was powered by a 2.7-litre straight-six engine that made 155kW of power and 265Nm of torque.

The modern interpretation of the “Gusheshe” is powered by the 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol engine carried over from the M240i. It produces 285kW/500Nm of torque sent to all four wheels via eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

Extra trimmings

Over and above the donor model’s features, the BMW 325iS Homage also gets double rear spoiler, heritage-style wheels, M Sport Pro package, M Sport seats, front splitter, armrest covered in Germany-sourced original second-generation Überkaro tartan upholstery, black door handles and commemorative plaque.

The Homage model built for the auction had a reserve price of R1 435 000. This is R219 889 more than the M240i’s sticker.

The BMW 333i Homage’s 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol mill sends 353kW/600Nm to the rear wheels. Out of the 33, 28 feature eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with five offered with six-speed manual transmission. The 333i has a reserve price of R1 960 000.